The third installment of ‘A Place in Silence’ is confirmed

Paramount announced a new film in the saga directed by John Krasinski and starring Emily Blunt.

The saga of ‘A Quiet Place’ revolutionized the post-apocalyptic horror genre and it managed to push zombie movies – which the Hollywood film industry is full of – into the background. Now alien monsters blind but with a keen sense of hearing are the new terror of humanity.

This original story by Bryan Woods and Scott Beck gave John Krasinski the guidelines to create an entire universe of terror that has gradually established itself as one of the most profitable film sagas out there today. Of course, the merit has also been thanks to the actors that make up these films, especially we refer to Emily Blunt, who in addition to shining as an excellent performer, managed to be awarded the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) award in 2019.

All that recognition obtained was key for Paramount Pictures to give the green light to a third film, which will hit theaters in 2025 if things go the right way. Although it has not yet been confirmed who will be writing the script and directing, John Krasinski unveiled the project in an official meeting with Paramount executives, which makes us think that he will continue as director.

Without a doubt, we hope that the famous actor and filmmaker will once again take the creative reins of ‘A Place in Silence’ since the first two films managed to be an overwhelming success at the box office, also receiving critical acclaim. On the other hand, we also hope that Emily Blunt will return as the central protagonist of the plot.

Another of the projects on the door of this franchise is a sping-off not yet confirmed and even a video game inspired by the monsters of the saga that will come out this year.





