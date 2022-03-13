The secrets and confessions that Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz made at the Charlie’s Angels meeting | Film and Television

Cameron Diaz made an unexpected appearance in The Drew Barrymore Show to surprise her former co-star in Charlie’s Angels. Both actresses will thus celebrate, in such an improvised way, the 21st anniversary of the premiere of the film that made them inseparable friends with the absence of the third angel: Lucy Liu.

While the program remembered the best public images of both interpreters celebrating their meetings with other friends, the Californian remembered her celebrations: “Normally we are usually together. We do not give each other great gifts. We are more of living the experience. So we always try to go to somewhere, do something with the girls and be together. Cook, eat, stay up all night and enjoy as much as possible”.

During this meeting of both Californian interpreters, the possibility of shooting a new installment of Charlie’s Angels, be it a third part, a prequel or whatever. Neither of the two actresses has closed the door, although the project seems to be light years away from happening.

“I’m glad people want us to come back. We’ll be like grannies with inner tubes with Poo Poo…” Barrymore confessed about Diaz’s nickname. “We can do anything as long as we’re together. I have a whole life to live with you.” “I’ve always said: ‘Never say never’. I feel the same” was Cameron’s response.

But the situation has to change a lot and the project has to be extremely exciting for Cameron Diaz to come out of his retirement from acting, which they announced would be definitive just 4 days ago.

“Now that I’m a mom to a little girl in her first year, I can’t imagine what it would be like to be on a set for 14 or 16 hours a day, away from my little girl. I wouldn’t be the mom that I am if I had chosen that at any other time.” of my life. I’m never going to say never to anything in this life. I’m not that person anymore. But… Will I ever make a movie again? I’m not looking for it at the moment. Will I? I don’t know. No idea ” he explained on SiriusXM a few days ago.

It is the second time that both Charlie’s angels meet in the show that Barrymore has for CBS. Last year they already did it although on that occasion the three actresses participated. Or, well, sort of, because Cameron Diaz wasn’t in New York and she had to be rebuilt as a hologram and inserted into the final cut of the show.