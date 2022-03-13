The reference to the first ‘Thor’ movie that few understood in ‘Belfast’ – Movie News

That ‘Belfast’ is an autobiographical drama by Kenneth Branagh does not mean that it automatically repels the superhero phenomenon, and the easter egg to ‘Thor’ confirms it.

Belfast is Kenneth Branagh’s most intimate work to date, used the memories of his childhood to narrate why he and his family left the capital of Northern Ireland, his homeland, seeking the well-being of all before the sense of belonging due to the danger of being in the middle of the famous social conflict The Troubles, protestants against Catholics, late 1960s. In this reconstruction, Jamie Dornan and Caitriona Balfe play their father and mothers, respectively.

His child self was in charge of the little Jude Hill, who totally takes the film for his innocence and form and assimilation of life in the midst of a complex fight between two different thoughts. He can already see it in Mexican complexes to get out of his head the comparison to which he has been subjected for his resemblance to Alfonso Cuarón’s Roma, and understand a little more about the life of the Irish filmmaker.

And since we already live in a world of theories, the most observant have already discovered an easter egg that would make one think of the also director of Thor on his return to the saga dedicated to the god of thunder, played by his good friend Chris Hemsworth. In one of the scenes of Belfast, Buddy shows that reading comics is one of his favorite hobbies. Guess what he was reading? Obviously an issue of “The Mighty Thor.”

Jack Kirby’s illustrations were amazing. I thought about photography of young Jude, sitting on the pavement reading the comic while the color of the illustrations stood out, but we realized that it was too much (it was out of tune with the continuity of the film).



Universal Pictures The Thor comic, in ‘Belfast’.



Thor fans who have not liked the caricature of the character that Taika Waititi has done in Thor: Ragnarok and the next Thor: Love and Thunder, however, it is a fact that respects a little more the beginnings of the god of thunder in the comic than the more dramatic tone Branagh used. It’s a matter of taste, really.

“Thor became essential and a bridge for the tone of the tapesLet’s just say it was the rainbow that linked the earthly, space, and fantasy parts of the Marvel Universe. Let’s not forget that he wondered, ‘Is there a fantastic future?'” Branagh told Collider last year. Thor, from the Irishman, had quite favorable reviews, in fact it is placed in the prelude of the best films of the son of Odin, being the abominable Thor: A dark world, the last one. Would you like to see Branagh back at Marvel?