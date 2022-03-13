The Nation / Cameron Díaz, housewife; Scarlett mom; all from “Pink PP”; fashion in Paris and Madrid

Cameron Diaz left Hollywood saying that she was exhausted and wanted to live, nobody believed her very much, but she is still happy and without makeup 8 years ago. Scarlett Johansson was Cosmo’s mom again. Valentino painted the world of “Pink PP” (Pink Pierpaolo Piccioli) in his show and created a color trend. What did we see in Paris Fashion Week and what in Madrid where the epicenter of fashion moved.

THE “PINK VALENTINO” IS BORN

All those who know something about fashion in the world know what “Valentino red” means, an intense color born from the inspiration of the creator of the Maison, Valentino Garavanni, who years ago sold the brand that still bears his name and it is now commanded by the prestigious Pierpaolo Piccioli. The “valentine red” was worn by the most elegant in the world, by queens and princesses. Now, the new fashion show of the maison has been the framework in which another color has been launched such as “The Valentino color”, the so-called “Pink Peacock” that will be the one that dominates in the autumn-winter 2022 season. The “pink” it dominated 90% of the proposals and was only interrupted by just 3 or 4 day and night models in total black, but with embroidery and glitter. The new trend color, which celebrities like Zendaya who was in the front row wearing a divine three-piece with applied 3D flowers and tailored pants, already call “Pink PP” (by Pierpaolo P) is, according to the maison: ‘Pink PP’, is conceived as “a form of freedom that perhaps does not exist anywhere else in the realm of color”. Inside the color guide: the Pink Peacock or “peacock pink”. Dresses, suits and even coats, wide pants, layers of tulle and glitter, all revolving around the pink that claims life. Almost a thousand people came to the pavilion of the Classic Market of Paris to enjoy the parade.

GOODBYE TO PARIS

The catwalks of Paris showed a huge variety of proposals. The most traditional houses paid tribute to the woman who inspires them, with a broad criteria. If we had to choose some essential and repeated items on all the catwalks, although with different styles, we could say that skinny or leg-fitting pants “have died” and are now wide, comfortable, with a masculine air in many cases or “almost skirts.” ” for party time. Fluid fabrics and measured shine for designs that respect diversity. Chanel, hand in hand with Virginie Viard, has paid homage to the genre that Cocó took to the top of the fashion podium: tweed, originating in the English countryside. From suits to mini and midi dresses and the presence that is repeated in other fashion shows: high boots, a must for the autumn-winter season. Dior, with its star designer, María Grazia Chiuri, created silhouettes of the future, “A new era” announced, using technology for the first time, to adapt fabrics to extreme temperatures, with “armor” and even neon lights. On the other hand, Miu Miu rescued femininity and Balenciaga went beyond the words of support for Ukraine in the war and created an atmosphere of cruel and dangerous winter where strong wind and artificial snow hit hard the models who walked despite of this condition. A lot of black, long coats, feminine dresses covered by layers and very long boots.

HELLO MADRID!

While Paris closed its fashion week wrapped in the gray of the war in Ukraine, Madrid opened its doors in the week that ends today with a great fashion proposal and unforgettable shows in its 75th version of Fashion Week. The first passes of Agata Ruiz de la Prada filled the catwalk with energy and colors, whose show culminated with all the models and the designer herself carrying a Ukrainian flag as a tribute to her. Pedro del Hierro showed glamor in his past with proposals for elegant women of all ages and Roberto Verino reported that his hallmark is “an emotional wardrobe for free women” with a retrospective of 40 years of fashion. Lots of detail and beauty. Men’s jacket ensembles, the widespread use of sports shoes, versatile knitted jacket and miniskirt ensembles with ballerinas, die-cut in blouses, shirts or midi skirts, and plain suits in flowing and liberating cuts. Those that reigned on the catwalk in Madrid are the colorful and more ethereal proposals, more in line with the taste of Latin women, but without losing sight of the wide coats, the flowing skirts with high classic boots or low laced shoes. Lots of variety for everyone to choose according to their taste and pleasure.

NEW LIFE OFF-SCREEN

Cameron Diaz’s new life eight years after leaving Hollywood continues to attract specialized magazines because when she announced in 2014 that she was retiring from the industry, few believed that it would last more than a year. But she has already passed the time and she says that she is happy and far from regretting it. At 49, the actress of great successes such as “Charlie’s Angels”, has a life far from Hollywood and big productions and the specialized press reflects that this means in numbers, she would have given up 100 million dollars in job proposals after her marriage to rocker Benji Madden in 2015. In January 2020, Díaz had her first child, something that confirmed her change of life. From then on she dedicated herself fully to being a mother and wife. Former series Strictly star Michelle Visage praised her for “walking away” from the show. She replied: “I wanted my life to be manageable, but for me. Let my routine be what I can handle and do it myself. She said about her decision: “I found my husband, we started to form a family. All those things that he hadn’t had time for before. And it wasn’t just not having time, but also not having had the space to make decisions,” he assured, “I have dedicated more than half my life to the public, it was time for me to dedicate it to myself” and added: “I have been a victim of all the social exploitation to which we women are subjected. At some point I have let myself be carried away by that, without questioning many things that happened, but at this moment I can no longer do it. And she says that she does not care if they criticize her new “makeup-free” life, with comfortable clothes and even cooking delicious things for her family at her house that she occasionally shares on the networks. Those who know her within the world of Hollywood say that she is very happy.

WELCOME LITTLE COSMO

After many rumors and just one day after it was officially announced that she was pregnant, Scarlett Johansson (36) was a mother for the second time and had her first child together with the comedian and screenwriter Colin Jost (39). The name they chose was Cosmo. “Okay, okay. We just had a baby. Her name is Cosmo and we love him very much, “announced the husband of the Hollywood star through his Instagram account. Cosmo Jost Johansson’s birth announcement was terse and simple, ending with a request for privacy for the couple and the newborn. However, there was room for humor in the phrases that Scarlett Johansson’s husband put as the hashtags that he included in his post. “We got away with going for a long time,” “No kids policy,” and “We’re going to Disneyworld.” to Disney”) Colin wrote on Instagram, alluding to how much they hid the pregnancy and the legal conflict that the American actress has with Disney. She was already the mother of Rose Dorothy (6) with advertising agent Romain Dauriac.