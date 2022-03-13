The madness that Khloé Kardashian will charge for her new reality show

The Kardashian-Jenner clan demonstrated, once again, that they cannot be away from the cameras and family controversies for long. Just a few months ago they said goodbye to the reality show that catapulted them to fame: “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”. This reality show showed the evolution of the members of the family for more than twenty seasons and more than a decade on the air on the ‘E!’ channel. However, the clan will return to the small screen again through a new reality show from Hulu, a streaming service similar to Netflix.

Although the reality show has not yet aired, what has been leaked is that the salary of the members of the clan would be nine figures. A real madness! While it is true that the exact amount has not been officially confirmed, Khloé Kardashian came out in defense of her family by ensuring that they deserve all the money they were offered.. “It was a very important factor because we sacrifice a lot of our personal lives to entertain others,” said the CEO of Good American in a conversation with ‘Variety’.

“We always share our private family conversations, and we are quite brutal, my sisters and I, with what we settle or do not settle,” said Khloé, assuring that in this new project all members of the clan will receive the same amount of money, since they are all “equal”. This can be interpreted as an agreement between all of them to be able to better organize the amount of time invested in the reality show and the equitable participation of each one of them, since in the previous reality show there was a problem between the sisters for the lack of responsibility and commitment of one of them.

In the last seasons of his old reality show, Koutney Kardashian was reluctant to appear in front of the cameras and closed the doors of his house to the recording team of the program. This made both Khloé and Kim angry with her, since both had to cover the empty space left by the absence of the eldest of the sisters, extending their recording days.. It can be understood that with this new “equality” clause they will all have the same workload to avoid a similar situation from happening again.

Another of the topics that they touched on in the interview with ‘Variety’ was in relation to Khloé’s ex, Tristan Thompson, and his scandal when it was confirmed that he would have a child with his personal trainer Maralee Nichols, while he was still in a relationship with Khloé. Although Khloé stated that she would have preferred never to talk about it again, it is something that happened in her life and she cannot hide it on the show. “I wish I never had to talk about it because it’s not fun to talk about,” she revealed in the interview for ‘Variety’ magazine. “But it’s part of my journey in this life, so we’ll see it on the show,” he concluded. In addition, he also confirmed that they would reveal several secrets about Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s divorce drama, increasing the hype regarding the show’s premiere.