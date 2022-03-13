‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’: Joseph Marcell said he knew Will Smith had star power at his first audition

Before The prince of Bel Air, its leading man, Will Smith, was already a star, but the sitcom catapulted him to new heights. Smith had long wanted to transition into acting, but little did he know that a weekly sitcom would help propel his career to the next level. But according to his co-star Joseph Marcell, it was clear from the start that Smith had what it took to win.

Joseph Marcell and Will Smith | Joseph Del Valle/NBCU Photobank

Joseph Marcell Discusses Will Smith’s First Audition for ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’

Smith was a rap sensation alongside DJ Jazzy Jeff before his breakout role in the fresh prince. Although he was popular, he still had to prove himself and audition for the role. Marcell, who played the Banks family butler Geoffrey, says he knew from the first time he read with Smith at an audition that Smith had great acting chops.

▶» src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/-n5Yr-Pbx80?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen> Source: YouTube

RELATED: Will Smith’s ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Reunion Left Janet Hubert Out and Fans Noticed

“I came from London and had to audition with him that morning. I came in, I think at 8:00 pm and 9:30 am he was on NBC and we were doing this scene and I thought, ‘What is he doing? Is that how he’s going to do it? He’s not in the script! And Will was like, ‘Yeah, man, that’s how I do it.’ And I thought, okay, I can deal with that. Right,” he said during an interview with daily blast live.

He went on to add: “If I had known, I would have put it in small bottles and it would cost you a million dollars to buy one. I had no idea. But what he knew most, above all else, was that the man running that show was extraordinarily talented.”

The actor was a champion for Will Smith when Smith was feuding with his former co-star.

Smith became a megastar thanks to The prince of Bel Air. But not everyone accepted Smith’s success. His co-star Janet Hubert, who played Aunt Viv on the show, grew frustrated with Smith during filming. She found him arrogant and unprofessional and she didn’t mince words. Marcell felt that Hubert was jealous that Smith was the star of the show.

“The show is called The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and the lead actor, the name that comes first is Will Smith and that’s the way it is and that’s the way it should be,” he said in an interview with uncensored hip hop. “I feel like maybe Janet couldn’t deal with it.”

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/oY6jX6kuXrE?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen> Source: YouTube

RELATED: Janet Hubert Admits She Thought About Killing Herself Amid ‘Fresh Prince’ Release

The relationship between Smith and Hubert became so contentious that Marcell says he advised both Smith and Hubert to talk it out. Marcell says that Smith came to him for advice, as he was considering firing Hubert.

“Janet called me and I said, ‘Janet, honey, you have to see it the way it’s set up. It’s Will’s show and he’s given you the best, sure he could give you more, but you’re the female lead on the show. You really are,’” Marcell says he told Hubert during one of his talks.

Hubert was fired from the show and replaced by Daphne Maxwell Reid. According to Marcell, she later learned that Smith and the producers tried to reason with Hubert but were unsuccessful.

A reimagined dramatic version of the show is now on NBC’s streaming platform, Peacock.

In 2019, Morgan Cooper climbed Bel-Air to YouTube. The Presentation was a fan film, written and directed by Cooper as a mock trailer for a dramatic modern reimagining of The fresh prince of bel air. The video currently has over 7.5 million views.

Smith was immediately impressed and met with Cooper while filming. bad boys for life to discuss how to bring the project to television. In August 2020, Peacock ordered an unprecedented two-season repeat of the series. Smith serves as an executive producer for the series. The series has been praised for keeping the same elements of the original while forming its own narrative.

RELATED: ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’: How Daphne Reid Feels About Being Called ‘Second Aunt Viv’