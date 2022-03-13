‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’: Joseph Marcell said he knew Will Smith had star power at his first audition

Before The prince of Bel Air, its leading man, Will Smith, was already a star, but the sitcom catapulted him to new heights. Smith had long wanted to transition into acting, but little did he know that a weekly sitcom would help propel his career to the next level. But according to his co-star Joseph Marcell, it was clear from the start that Smith had what it took to win.

Joseph Marcell Discusses Will Smith’s First Audition for ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’

Smith was a rap sensation alongside DJ Jazzy Jeff before his breakout role in the fresh prince. Although he was popular, he still had to prove himself and audition for the role. Marcell, who played the Banks family butler Geoffrey, says he knew from the first time he read with Smith at an audition that Smith had great acting chops.

