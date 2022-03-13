The emotional ‘Don’t worry, be happy’ played by Ukrainian soldiers in Odessa

It is difficult for good news to arrive from a country that is at war, as is the case in Ukraine. That is why the small stories of overcoming or the attempts of its citizens to bring a little joy, hope or even momentary disconnection to a population that lives a permanent drama stand out more.

This is what one tried to do. music band of the Ukrainian navy which is in Odessa, the one known as the Pearl of the Black Sea, a coastal city, of strategic importance as a commercial and industrial port and that is now located surrounded by land and sea by the Russian Army, which threatens to invade it anytime.

That is why you see the military playing in the street, in front of the National Academic Theater of Opera and Ballet, with a lot of sandbags behind, that the people are placing throughout the city to try to stop the Russian offensive when it arrives. But they try to raise the spirits of the population and of the Ukrainian fighters themselves by taking music to the streets, where the inhabitants are increasingly worried.

“We did not hand over Odessa to Hitler and we will not hand it over to anyone”, has assured Galyna Zitser, director of the Odessa Philharmonic, which however does not hide the reality. “I am very scared, especially when I see the news, the destroyed cities and the dead soldiers.”

Among the songs played by the improvised band stands out the iconic Don’t worry, be happy (Don’t worry, be happy), that someone has recorded in a video that has gone viral on social networks around the world due to his hopeful message. A theme that Bobby McFerrin composed in 1987 and that rose to fame also helped by its inclusion in the soundtrack of the film Cocktailstarring Tom Cruise.