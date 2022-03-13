After watching Hulu’s abandonment, many viewers want to know more about Theranos and Walgreens. Yes, Elizabeth Holmes (played by Amanda Seyfried) has placed wellness centers in at least 41 Walgreens stores, as indicated by the true crime drama. Also, Kevin Hunter (played by Rich Sommer) is a real person. Strangely, Sunny Balwani was escorted to the bathroom, as shown in abandonment Episode 4.

‘The Dropout’: Naveen Andrews, Amanda Seyfried, Rich Sommer and Alan Ruck | Beth Dubber/Hulu

‘The Dropout’ episode 4 recap: Walgreens and Theranos

On abandonment Episode 4, viewers meet Walgreens CFO Wade Miquelon (Josh Pais), Jay Rosan (Alan Ruck), and Kevin Hunter. Rosan convinces the CFO to consider placing Theranos blood testing clinics at Walgreens. Miquelon then sends Rosan and Hunter to complete due diligence on Theranos. However, when they arrive, it becomes apparent that Sunny Balwani and Elizabeth Holmes will not allow them into the labs to inspect the technology.

Instead, Holmes creates an atmosphere that makes the Walgreens team feel like they’re missing out if they don’t sign a deal with Theranos. At the end of abandonment Episode 4, Rosan convinces the CFO of Walgreens to sign a deal with Theranos, even though he’s never seen the blood-testing technology. Kevin Hunter is not happy that Miquelon is going ahead without even entering the lab on Theranos.

▶» src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/W1PRHf0HW10?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

RELATED: ‘The Dropout’ Cast: Every Real-Life Person From Elizabeth Holmes’ Life

Theranos reached 41 Walgreens stores

Despite protests from Kevin Hunter, Theranos began putting in-store test centers in late 2013. Hunter left the Walgreens Theranos project before the devices hit physical stores. The ABC Podcast, abandonment reported that by 2015 there were 41 Theranos Wellness Centers at Walgreens in California and Arizona.

Hunter wasn’t the only one worried about putting Theranos blood-testing devices in Walgreens stores, though. Theranos senior scientist Surekha Gangakhedkar resigned when she realized Edison’s blood-testing device was headed for Walgreens stores despite inaccurate test results.

▶» src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/W7rlZLw9m10?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

RELATED: ‘The Dropout’ Review: Amanda Seyfried Nails Elizabeth Holmes’ Voice Change

“I was very stressed and unhappy and worried about the way the launch was going,” Gangakhedkar testified at Holmes’s trial (CNBC). “I was not comfortable with the plans they had, so I made the decision to resign and not continue working there.”

‘The Dropout’: Who is the Kevin Hunter in real life?

Kevin Hunter appeared on the ABC News podcast, abandonment. She talked about Stanford dropout Elizabeth Holmes and her initiative to put Theranos wellness centers in Walgreens stores. She explained that she grew up in the pharmaceutical industry from a very young age. At the time, her family owned a small pharmacy chain in Albany, New York. Hunter’s LinkedIn profile notes that he is a “veteran lab professional” with more than 20 years of experience.

His specific expertise lies in improving health systems, medical centers, and commercial laboratories. Additionally, Hunter provides leadership and mentorship for laboratories across the country. He sounds perfect to run a blood testing device based on his profile. However, he described the awkward situation he encountered when he visited the Walgreens headquarters in Theranos.

RELATED: ‘The Dropout’: The Real Elizabeth Holmes Is Currently Out On Bail