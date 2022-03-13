The death of the Oscar Awards and an alternative

The Oscars die of kindness. One of the graces of that ceremony, a very important one, was to discover to what extent the person in charge of conducting it went too far. And boy was there competition. Yes, even in the most moral years of old Hollywood you could enjoy a whiplash of irony from Bob Hope, and if we have seen true displays of sloppiness and political incorrectness by Steve Martin (ah, his Michael Moore fat joke!), comments against the very industry of Chris Rock or the irritating and caustic conduction of Billy Crystal or Woopy Goldberg, In recent times we have had to do without water a double tendency to, first, “democratize” driving, with too many people up there, taking the post to be “nice”, and above all to be cool. Yes: the progressive puritanism of the gringo universities invaded the academy, and the results are there: a very low rating. Normal. Nothing more boring than an army of people trying hard not to offend.

Will they get their spirit back? Oscars in 2022? It’s hard to believe. So, flat out, better skip them. The good news is that there are alternatives. One of the years comes to mind: the Golden Raspberries, those anti-Oscars that started in 1980 and that don’t lose their pulse. What it is about, we know, is to reward the worst in the industry, with all the bad milk possible. Bad milk that they have left over. There was an edition, for example, in which Adam Sandler He won seven awards, including worst actor and worst actress: in the movie, a comedy of course, he dresses as a woman. There are, notably, the contributions of those who gracefully accepted the statuettes, some plastic gobs that cost just under five dollars. Cases of Sandra Bullock, Halle Berry or Rocky/Rambo, qhe once received such a convincing number of nominations that the anti-academy declared that they were seriously considering changing the name, from Golden Raspberry to “Silvester Stallone Awards”. Very occasionally, they give out an award for the worst performance, like Ronald Reagan’s, and they even dare to award the worst performance in a documentary. Won donald trump

This year? They just announced them. We can highlight an overlap with the Oscars: Jared Leto nominated by the other academy, the solemn one, is a strong candidate for worst performance due to the “pounds of latex” in his mask in House of Gucci. All in all, the star of this edition is one that, in line with Stallone, has just won its own category: “Worst Movie Starring Bruce Willis in 2021”, an achievement that can be explained by the fact that in that period he intervened as an actor. in no less than eight productions.

So, while waiting for better times, say no to the Oscars and have a laugh with your malora brothers.

BY JULIO PATÁN

COLUMNIST

@JULIOPATAN09

MAAZ