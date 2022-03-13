‘The Batman’ second frame heads to $238M+

Warner Bros.”. bat man and the As expected, it tops the box office this weekend in what is expected to be a #1 three-frame series with a very healthy retention of -51% and $66 million, on track for $238.5 million on Sunday. The film directed by Matt Reeves has already exceeded 400 million US dollars. Yesterday it registered $18.7 million, -47% compared to last Friday (-67% if compared to the first Friday + image previews).

This beats second dives from previous DC movies this weekend. batman versus superman (-69%) and The rise of the dark knight (-61%), justice squad (-56%) and The dark knight (-53%).

RelishMix noted the post-social media conversations on the DC film, reporting that it “works out favorably as skepticism has been brushed aside with casting choices that praised Robert Pattinson’s performance as the best Batman performance ever, while Fans continue to admire Nirvana’s music in the film, which was the inspiration for it.” Matt Reeves while writing the movie. YouTube videos have surged significantly on digital social networks, adding 20.6 million views of proprietary and studio material acquired over the course of the week. The film’s official social pages added 282 thousand new followers, mainly on Instagram, where the total number of Twitter and Facebook pages reached 1.3 million. bat Man.

Zoe Kravitz’s super Instagram follower count has surged to 7.4 million, adding 617k over the course of the week, with images of Ellen Von Unwerth’s hot new photo. wonders Magazine, with photos of the actress and Pattinson. In another promotional photo in theaters, Kravitz SNL tonight.

“turns red”

Disney



Despite the pause in the pandemic and the easing of the mask mandate in Los Angeles and New York, the center of the box office is full of watchers. Sony Spider-Man: No Place for Home It’s still rising around $800 million, but will sit at $792.2 million on the Sunday after the 13th weekend for $4 million, -11%, and theater bookings for 2,702 locations. This is a sight any competing distributor would envy three months after the picture’s release.

Note that if Disney has stayed with Pixar turns red In theaters this weekend, that could have brought in $20 million to $30 million+, at least providing some dollar depth for exhibitors this weekend. Right, you could argue that the studio didn’t know how long Omicron would be around, but we got it. sing 2 It was still in the top ten at the box office all 12 weekends after its release, taking in $1.55 million. Come on, Disney, you know that families go to the theater.

Here are other interesting conclusions with turns red: I was told that when Netflix releases a show or movie (outside of the main awards season fee), they spend a very frugal amount of money and directly rely on their subscriber list to release a title.

But in the case of Disney with turns red, They bombarded for a photo like it was a big theatrical release. Why? The marketing money may already be there and in the pocket, but she’s also interested in Disney+ subscribers. Bombing turns red Social Media Advertising Arguably Lives Up To What Lionsgate Has Been Paying For moon fall (And this studio, in fact, powered that movie.)

iSpot Shows Disney Spent $23M On US TV Ads. This Is What They Spent On It black widow, and more than jungle trip ($19.5 million), cruella ($12.6 million), and what Netflix has spent red notice ads ($3.3 million), the most watched movie of all time.

Disney ran the sites during the Winter Olympics, Big City Greens, Miraculous – Ladybug and Cat Noir’s Story, Single And the Good morning america. iSpot reports that turns redThe trailer was the 16th most viewed movie on all television screens since February 21. Why didn’t Disney keep this movie in theaters? Once again, they need Disney+ subscribers, given the billions they spend on streaming shows, which aren’t being spent as quickly.

Weekend ticket sales totaled $95 million, -43% off last weekend and 55% off the same weekend in 2019. That’s when Disney was captain marvel, This brought all ticket sales for that weekend to $210 million.

Top 10 of the weekend:

1.) bat Man (WB) 4417 Friday Theaters $18.7 million (-67%) / 3 days: $66 million (-51%) Overall $238.5 million/ Week 2

two.) Unknown (Sony) 3725 (-150) theaters, Friday $2.4 million (-19%) / 3 days 9 million dollars (-19%) / Total $113.1 million/ week 4

3.) dog (UAR) 3407 (-100) Theaters, Friday $1.38 million (-13%) / 3 days $5.1 million (-16%) / totals $47.6 million/ week 4

4.) Spider-Man: No Place for Home (Sony) 2702 (-7) Cinemas, Friday 960 thousand dollars (-11%) / 3 days 4 million dollars (-11%) / totals $792.2 million/ week 13

5.) Rad Shyam (Alerion) 800 theater, Friday $1.25 millionThree days $3.2 million/ Week 1

6.) death on the nile (DIS) 2450 (-115) Theaters, Friday 680 thousand dollars (-12%) / 3 days $2.3 million (-14%) / totals $40.6 million/ week 5

7.) sing 2 (UNI/IL) 1,988 (-38) theaters, Friday 330 thousand dollars (-1%)/3 days $1.55 million (-5%) / Total: $155.7 million/ week 12

8.) ass forever(nominal) 1,627 (354) theatersAnd the Friday 320 thousand dollars (-25%) / 3 days $1.1 million (-23%) / Total: $56.2 million/ week 6

9.) He shouted (Nominal) 664 (-189) Friday Theaters 120 thousand dollars (-25%) / 3 days $430 million (-25%) /Total: $80.9 million/ week 9

10.) Cyrano (UAR) 694 (-103) Friday Theaters 118 thousand dollars (-38%)/3 days 410 thousand dollars (-40%) / totals $2.57 million/ week 3