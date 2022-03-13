The allegory that the Matrix hides, revealed by one of its creators

The Matrix saga definitely marked an era. The story of Neo, Trinity and Morpheus, the famous scene of the choice between the red and blue pills and Keanu Reeves dodging bullets were marked in the memory of an entire generation.

And that was further exacerbated by its latest installment, Matrix Resurrections, which once again put the saga on the front pages of the internet and social networks, while the films (including the last one) were included in the HBO Max catalog, so that fans can watch it over and over again.

Lilly Wachowski, co-creator of The Matrix

That is why it is also a good time to remember the declaration of Lilly Wachowski, one of the creators of the saga. The director stated that the film was an allegory about the identity of people, and that it was about a transgender person. She said that it was the original idea together with his sister, but that the world was not ready at that time. Let us remember that the sisters were able to recognize themselves as women after the film, after several years of suffering and secrecy, so it is a very close subject for them.

In addition, she added that although this came to light many years after the film was released, there were people who approached them during those years to share that opinion, admitting that the films had saved their lives. And of course they were grateful to be able to help people going through the same process.

Not only is there the specific action of Neo’s choice of pills, about choosing which reality to live in, there’s also the character was male in the real world and female in The Matrix: Switch. “The idea was spinning in our heads. The theme of transformation was encapsulated,” Lilly stated.

Related news

Switch, the female character in the Matrix and the male in real life

The Matrix is ​​starring Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Hugo Weaving. It is a science fiction that deals with a dystopian future where machines have won the war against humans and use a simulation for the latter to generate energy for them. Neo, a programmer and hacker, notices that something is not right in his world, until Morpheus appears and reveals the reality and existence of the Matrix. there, cA long fight will begin to destroy his enemies: the machines.

The famous red and blue pills

The plot had generated a large number of interpretations, from allegories that referred to Plato’s cave myth, the philosopher Jean Baudrillard or even the postulates of a fictitious and oppressive reality of Marx or Nietzsche. However, and despite some arguments that could justify such interpretations, Matrix is ​​a message about the decision of identity, which should always be respected by everyone.

Leave us your message with your opinion or comment about a series, movie or program. What would you like to read about celebrities, movies, series or platforms? Do not forget to write to us at contacto@quever.news!