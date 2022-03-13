The allegory that the Matrix hides, revealed by one of its creators

The Matrix saga definitely marked an era. The story of Neo, Trinity and Morpheus, the famous scene of the choice between the red and blue pills and Keanu Reeves dodging bullets were marked in the memory of an entire generation.

And that was further exacerbated by its latest installment, Matrix Resurrections, which once again put the saga on the front pages of the internet and social networks, while the films (including the last one) were included in the HBO Max catalog, so that fans can watch it over and over again.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker