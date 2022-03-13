“The Adam Project”: meet Walker Scobell, the film’s revelation actor | VIDEO | The Adam Project | SKIP-INTRO

According to the criteria of Know more

“The Adam Project”, the long-awaited new film by Ryan Reynolds, is now available on Netflix and, in addition to well-known faces of cinema such as Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo and Zoe Saldana, a new and young talent stands out in the cast. This is Walker Scobell, who assumes the role of the child version of Reynolds’ character and who has already generated attention for this work.

SIGHT: “The Adam Project”, a new “Back to the Future”?: Ryan Reynolds explains his ambitious new film | INTERVIEW

Interestingly, this will be the first film in the career of Scobell, just 13 years old and who, until before this project, had only done theater in school. However, his versatility in auditions for “The Adam Project” saw him quickly advance through the casting process to one day being in a screen test with Ryan Reynolds.

Since he saw “Deadpool” for the first time, at age 7, Scobell memorized the lines of the character and the movements of Reynolds, so without imagining it he became the right one to play his younger version in this new film.

Walker Scobell at the premiere of “The Adam Project”. (Photo: Netflix)

“I was really excited when I found out I had the part and would be working with them. Ryan is one of the most beautiful people you will ever meet,” Scobell told Skip Intro of “El Comercio” in an interview via Zoom in which he was accompanied by Jennifer Garner, an actress who plays his mother on the big screen.

“I think Walker and I hit it off from the start. Also, he has a mother who loves and adores him and you can tell when someone is loved by his mother because she makes him comfortable with other mothers. We had a good time, ”explained the interpreter about her young colleague.

Walker Scobell and Jennifer Garner on stage from “The Adam Project”. (Photo: Netflix)

Walker, who dreams of one day making a film with Robert Downey Jr., explains that this first experience in the cinema has left him fond memories, thanks to the kindness of his famous colleagues. Ryan Reynolds, for example, has left him several anecdotes.

“My teeth were already starting to fall out (on the set). Ryan told me, ‘Don’t lose any more teeth.’ One day we did a scene and my tooth was hanging like a thread and it was all purple, like an eggplant, and it fell out… and I spit it at him in the middle of the scene,” said the actor, who is currently represented by the A3 Artists Talent agency in West Hollywood, California, and already has a next project on the way: “Secret Headquarters” with Owen Wilson and Jesse Williams.

From left to right: Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell, Mark Ruffalo and Shawn Levy at a screening of “The Adam Project.” (Photo: Netflix)

