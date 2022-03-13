Ten films fight for the controversial Oscar of the public





The list with the ten titles most voted by the public was announced on the Academy’s official social media accounts, among which are: “The Suicide Squad” by James Gunn and James Wan’s return to terror with “Malignant”.

The Suicide Squad is the first DC movie to hit theaters since “Wonder Woman 1984” / INTERNET

“Cinderella”, starring Camila Cabello and “Minamata” by Johnny Depp are among those classified to opt for the controversial “Oscar Fan Favorite”, an unofficial recognition that the Hollywood Academy will award to the film that receives the most votes from the public.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” also managed to classify and is considered one of the great feature films in a special way for bringing the public to the movie theaters and managing to transmit that feeling to the big screen.

“Dune”, “Sing 2”, “Army of the Dead”, “The Power of the Dog”, “Malignant”, and “Tick, tick… Boom!; complete the list of films that compete to win the Oscar of the public.

Among the surprises is “The Power of the Dog”, by Jane Campion, also nominated for best film of the year and highlights his presence given his author’s gaze, reports the portal El Espectador.

Meanwhile, the public will have to decide which of them will be the winner and to vote, they must tweet the title of the film with the hashtag #OscarsFanFavorite or vote on the website oscarsfanfavorite.com, only for residents of the United States.

With only two films nominated for an Oscar for best film, the audience’s selection highlights the effect of the break between “popular taste” and that of “academics.”

After the announcement of this award, several experts in the field objected to the creation of the category.

The main complaint is the feeling that it was set up to try to attract an audience after the declining audience figures for the latest editions of the film gala.

/EASF/