SXSW: Anne Hathaway & Jared Leto Hit The Red Carpet For ‘WeCrashed’ Premiere – Entertainment News & Gossip

“Jared, it’s nice to meet you,” Anne Hathaway says to her co-star Jared Leto, as if they’re meeting for the first time.

The Oscar winners took to the stage at the Paramount Theater at the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas, to present the premiere of their new limited series, we crashedthe story of charismatic WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann and his wife, Rebekah Neumann, who propelled the joint venture startup to a global value of $47 billion before it all came crashing down.

Hathaway’s line was playing into the fact that Leto reportedly stayed in character during filming and that he didn’t “meet” the actor properly until after production wrapped.

“He just became Adam Neumann,” said Lee Eisenberg, creator and executive producer with Drew Crevello. paraca eastern time online. “The cameras started rolling and we started referring to him as Adam.” It wasn’t until filming wrapped that the actor “went back to being Jared.”

Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto attend the ‘WeCrashed’ premiere during SXSW 2022 on March 12 in Austin.

Rich Fury/for SXSW

“I’ve never done a movie or done any kind of acting that was based on such a new story,” Leto told the SXSW audience. “So the fact that it was so relevant and recent was great. We were buried in Noticias del Mundo en español material, which I love. I love the research process. I love the preparation. It’s my favorite part, the penultimate day of work.”

For Hathaway, she had less public material to craft her version of her character and tried to leave out some of the more simplistic shots. “This looks like a human being, and a human being is a mix of traits that are admirable, and we also have all the things that we’re working on,” she said. “I just tried to instill that in him every day and I just said that he didn’t do everything right all the time, and no one has in the entire time that all human beings have been alive. So ‘sweet’ was the word that really opened it up for me.”

The festival screened the first romantic and compelling episode that launched the story with Adam’s early days as a struggling entrepreneur, meeting Rebekah and his business partner, Miguel McKelvey (Kyle Marvin), and coming up with the concept of WeWork.

At one point, the panel moderator asked Leto a detailed question about his work developing Neumann’s Israeli accent. The actor replied, “That is such a long question. I’m just thinking how fucking great it is that we’re all in the same room together. We’re in this beautiful theater, that’s great. Yes, that’s my answer.”

The eight-episode limited series premieres March 18 on AppleTV+.