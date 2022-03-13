Summary of the game León vs Tigres (0-3). GOALS

Midtime Editorial

Tigres is a serious title candidatethe team already has all the earmarks of what he likes Michael Herrera and it is once again a dynamic team, with a goal and that has a lot of football. In view of Lion they won 3-0 and are already on the heels of the leader Puebla.

Lion was the victim of their mistakes, they missed a penalty when the game was scoreless and then Rodolfo Cota had a nightmarish afternoon at the Shallows committing two errors in the first two goals of the visitors.

Faithful to the custom of the teams of the Louse, tigers was offensive, the team was motivated when they saw Nahuel Guzman saves the penalty at 8 minutes to Ángel Mena.

The errors in the emeralds appeared after the penalty missed by Ore, dimension was the main victim of the Guanajuato pifias. The goalkeeper in a lousy start and a worse rejection left the ball to Gignac.

The Frenchman is lethal, he is a player who wastes nothing and accepted the gift of dimension to score for seventh game in a row.

Cota did not wake up in time from the nightmare and at 27′, five minutes after his first error, he made another one by being ahead of a long shot from Luis Quinones. The Nou Camp completely silent, his team was closing a week of sadness.

Already in the second half with a Leon completely delivered by his little football, tigers found the third target of the game and the one that completely killed Lion. Thauvin he appeared alone within the area to shoot the local goalkeeper.

With the score 3-0, people in the stadium began to ask for the dismissal of Ariel Holanthe Argentine strategist begins to despair the Leonese fans who expect more from their team and that is that in the middle of the week they were also thrashed in the Concachampions for him Seattle Sounders.