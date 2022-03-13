Scott Hall is hospitalized on life support.

We get bad news from the United States. Scott Oliver Hall, known in the wrestling world as Scott Hall or Razor Ramon, is on life support after complications with his heart.

As reported by Wade Keller, a journalist for PW Torch, Hall is with assisted breathing at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, Georgia, after suffering three heart attacks last morning. She underwent hip replacement surgery last week, but suffered a serious complication when a blood clot dislodged.

In early March we reported that Hall was urgently hospitalized due to his hip problem. Jeff Jarrett was the person in charge of breaking the news. “I just had a phone conversation with my good friend Scott Hall,” Jarrett said on his social media account. “He fell in his home and suffered a broken hip. Right now he is in the hospital. His prayers are a great help for his recovery.”

Scott Hall is a former wrestler with nearly three decades of competition. His time in the WWF as Razor Ramon saw him become an Intercontinental Champion four times. But his greatest success would come from the hand of the New World Order, a group that he founded in WCW along with Hulk Hogan and Kevin Nash. Scott Hall is a two-time inductee into the WWE Hall Of Fame. The first presentation was in honor of his individual career, while the second was as a member of the nWo.

