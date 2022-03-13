Russia Invasion Dramatic Chip Shortage Worsens

Not only fuel, wheat and other essential products are beginning to suffer from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as well as from the consequent Western sanctions, but now the technology development sector is suffering as well.

The international agency Reuters announced that two Ukrainian companies suspended work that play a fundamental role in the manufacture of chips.

Ingas and cryoin are the companies that had to stop because of the Russian attacks, which together produce almost the half of the neon of the world’s semiconductor grade used in chips.

The specific neon to manufacture semiconductor chips is one of the most important specialized industries in Ukraine, since between Ingas and Cryoin they produce between 45 and 54 percent of this material.

In the case of Ingas, production is between 15,000 and 20,000 cubic meters of neon per month. Of that total, 75% is used directly for chips.

Cryoin closed the moment the invasion began, Ingas remained but finally had to stop his work when the bombing to the Mariupol hospital put them on alert, because it was near their headquarters, in the same Ukrainian city.

Severe chip shortages hit by the pandemic and political tensions with China and the United States have affected not only high-tech industries but car and phone manufacturing.