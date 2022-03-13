[Review] Shining Vale – Crazy for Games

Today comes to StarzPlaythe third episode of Shining Vale, the new series by Courteney Cox with Greg Kinnear and Mira Sorvino. We had the pleasure of seeing it before its premiere, along with the two previous chapters, and in this note we share our opinion of this mysterious production.

Official Synopsis

“A family moves from a small town to a house where terrible atrocities have taken place. But no one notices except Pat, convinced that she is depressed or possessed; turns out the symptoms are exactly the same.”

As we could well deduce, Shining Vale It is set precisely in a universe, at least similar, to that of The glow. Starting from several premises and nods to that narrative, we are presented with the story of a family made up of the married couple and their two children, who move to a house for personal reasons that turns out to be quite suspicious.

True to the world that is taken as a reference, and as the synopsis anticipates, the “supernatural” will exist in the series, but the most interesting thing will be to see it represented at times in a different way than usual and customary. This does not mean that there will be no scares, but the suspense to find out what is happening and what will happen will be greater than the jump scaresgiving a personalization twist to the chapters.

Contributing content to the plot will include different characters that will collaborate with the murky and gloomy aspect, such as neighbors and relationships from their previous neighborhood. In turn, it will refer to situations or “excesses” past to disturb the unknown of whether there really are strange things or not. As well as the possibility of going through an episode of stress or, eventually, the well-known Don. Undoubtedly, the color palettes implemented in the different settings will also add a lot, rotating between more vivid colors and ranges in sepia tones.

The performances are very good from the entire cast and it is no coincidence that several of the artists have already participated in this genre. For her part, and although she has worked on the Scream saga, it will not cease to be striking to see Courtney in a horror and mystery plot, further removed from comedies. And her great merit is that her characters, no matter how opposite they may be, she believes in her. As is the case with Greg Kinnear, whom we have seen as Simon Bishop alongside Verdell in “Better As It Gets.”

The duration of the episodes is approximately 29 minutes and we must confess that they leave you wanting to see more. Having raised several edges, it is natural to want to know where the road will go. If it will be more inclined to the tension of the Jack Nicholson movie, if it will be perhaps more Ghost Whisperer or what will happen. At the same time, due to the family situations that are reflected and where small hints of comedy are hidden, it also provokes intrigue as to how they will be resolved.

The special effects are worth what is necessary, predominating the different shots and the work related to the setting.

Personally, since I like that general universe of The Shining, I love identifying different winks in the script and in the objects used. But particularly because by including them it denotes that the project is really made with love and with the real will to embrace that history. Has anyone thought of those? tips and decided that they are. This is the case of the typical and recognized carpet as the axe, and in relation to the plans that we mentioned before, especially observe the first seconds of the first chapter. I say no more so that you are attentive to the details and enjoy.