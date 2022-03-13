Renault is going to turn its Scénic into a crossover that aims for top sales

The changes in Renault since the arrival of Luca de Meo to the executive team of the French firm are a recurring theme, as you will have verified if you are a regular reader of this medium. In this sense, we have already talked about models such as the Renault Southernwho arrives to relieve the Kadjar. And also from Megane E-Tech Electrica model that moves away from the traditional compact and that comes to be a kind of electric suv.

But it does not stop here. Recently Renault He published a preview in the form of teasers of another of his novelties for the coming years. It’s about the new Renault Scenic. A model that will abandon the current concept of the minivan and will join the family of SUVs of the French conglomerate.

Teaser of the new Renault SUV

The Scénic becomes a new SUV

The new scenic will arrive to compete with models like the Volkswagen ID.4 and it will be an evolution of the image that Renault brought to light. A new fully electric SUV that will be supported by the CMF-EV platform and one step above the Megane E-Tech Electric to enrich Renault’s electric range.

With measures that will range between 4.40 and 4.50 meters longthis new model has been designed by the team at Gilles Vidalhead of design peugeot. And from what has been seen so far, the straight and muscular lines of its profile stand out, as well as technologies such as LED optical groups that we find at the ends of the bumper.

A preview of the new Scénic 2023

It is still early for confirmations. This new model will not make an appearance until 2023. Renault’s intentions are to present it in the This year’s Paris Motor Show and to go into production early next year.

However, some already dare to publish the first renders of what is expected to reach dealers. For example, the designers of Avarvariiwhich based on the lines of the new Southern and Megane Electric have published the images that you can see below and that have been taken by the AutoExpress publication to illustrate one of their articles.