Reese Witherspoon’s son Deacon celebrates his 18th birthday

Deacon He is the youngest of two children Reese Witherspoon had with the also actor Ryan Philippe, although as a child he has little left. This week he turned 18 and his mother still couldn’t believe how fast he has grown.

“How did this happen? Deacon is 18 years old? One day I was exchanging Pokémon cards, singing Bruno Mars songs and playing in the garden. The next day, he’s taller than mecook the steaks for the family and create your own music with her best friends.” That’s how surprised she was Reese Whiterspoon on his Instagram account, where uploaded a series of photos of his son celebrating his 18th birthday. “My heart explodes with pride at the young man you are becoming. Congratulations Deacon! I love you from here to the Moon, around the Sun and all the stars.”

They celebrated this important date as a family, and for the photos that the actress uploaded to her Instagram account, there was no lack of Reese Witherspoon’s young son: Tennessee James Toth, age nine, froute of her marriage to Jim Toth.

That’s right Deacon

Deacon was born in Los Angeles and had a childhood and adolescence without much media presence. Despite the fact that his parents separated from him when he was just 3 years old, he maintains an excellent relationship with both of them, as well as with his older sister Ava, who is 22 years old.

His passion is music to which he aspires to dedicate himself exclusively. During the quarantine, debuted as a music producer with the single ‘Long Run’in which he collaborated with Nina Nesbitt, and it turned out to be a success.

In love he is also lucky, and has been in a relationship for two years with the influencer Mariane DeGrysedaughter of the famous Virginie DeGryse, blogger and chef.

If things go as well as they have up to now, it is quite possible that we will see Deacon more often in the center of the media eye.

