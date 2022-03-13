Rebel Wilson flaunts a slim figure in a tulle gown on the BAFTAs red carpet

ads

Rebel Wilson was the queen of the BAFTA 2022 red carpet in London on Sunday.

The Australian actress, 42, looked ethereal in a shimmering gown by Giambattista Valli, which featured a blue sequined bodice and black tulle skirt.

Her blonde locks were pulled back into a low ponytail, and she completed the glamorous look with dangling silver earrings.

Wilson, who hosted the event, then took to the stage in a bright red dress with a plunging neckline, which also showed off her massive weight loss transformation.

“I might look a little different than the last time you saw me here,” she said onstage, referencing all the weight she’s lost since starting her “Year of Health” journey in 2020.

“That was me two years ago and since then I’ve made a huge transformation.”

During his opening monologue, Wilson added that everyone has been asking him why he wanted to lose weight.

“Clearly it was to get Robert Pattinson’s attention,” he joked. “I didn’t lose weight just to get a guy, I did it to get more acting roles. Now I get to play the unfunny love interest in an Adam Sandler movie.”

The blonde beauty looked gorgeous on the red carpet. Dave J Hogan

The “Pitch Perfect” alum has been candid about her health journey in recent years.

“Before, I was probably eating 3,000 calories most days, and since it was usually carbs, I was still hungry,” she told People in 2020.

“So, I really switched to a high-protein diet, which is challenging because I didn’t used to eat a lot of meat.”

While hosting the show, the actress joked about her weight loss transformation during her opening monologue. Dave J Hogan

Wilson said his goal was “general balance.”

“I have this state of being, which is not my date, but I say: ‘Nothing is forbidden.’ We’ll be like, ‘Should we get an In-N-Out burger?’ And I say, ‘Nothing is off limits,’” she explained at the time.

“I can go there, I could eat half of what I used to eat before. And I’ll have a burger and some fries, and then you’ll feel good.”

