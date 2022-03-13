Rayadas is marking one of his best starts

Rayadas de Monterrey is having a great start to the tournament Closure 2022 in the Liga MX Femenil, as they remain one of the favorite teams to compete for the title this year.

Being the current champion of the pink circuit, Rayadas de Monterrey is showing a great level, which this start is putting them as the second best in its history.

Five wins in five duels have the champions Rayadas de Monterrey as the only team with a perfect step in the Clausura 2022 of the Women’s MX League.

This brand is the second best for the Monterrey team, only behind the Apertura 2020 tournament, when they linked 8 wins from the start. Rayadas started with two wins as a visitor, beating Puebla 3-0 and América with a score of 2-0.

After this devastating start, the team of Eve Mirror he repeated the good step again by defeating Mazatlán FC 4-0; On matchday four, the Albiazules beat FC Juárez 3-1 as visitors.

Rayadas de Monterrey comes from winning this Monday with a 5-2 win against Pumas de la UNAM, all the goals of the Monterrey women against the university students were in the first part of the game.

The good pace of Rayadas de Monterrey in this Clausura 2022 tournament has been very favorable, scoring 17 goals in his favor and only receiving two against. Despite having a match pending, Eva Espejo’s team remains the overall leader of the competition.

Rayadas de Monterrey have the same 15 points as Pachuca, but Tuzas have played 6 games and have a lower goal difference than Rayadas.