Players from Russia will not be able to win prize money in Fortnite tournaments

Russia has been trying to invade Ukraine for 15 days and bombing the country, which is why many companies are showing their support and banning services throughout Russia. Epic Games for example, has said that As of March 11, players residing in Russia will not be able to win prize money in Fortnite tournaments.

It has been from a statement in his official blog where they have announced this, explaining that Russia has been added to the list of countries banned from receiving prize money. It also communicates to players residing in the country who have any pending payment, must fill out a form before March 22 to claim said prize and that if they do not do so, that transaction will be frozen until the services between Epic and Russia are reactivated.

Epic is stopping commerce with Russia in our games in response to its invasion of Ukraine. We’re not blocking access for the same reason other communication tools remain online: the free world should keep all lines of dialogue open. — Epic Games Newsroom (@EpicNewsroom) March 5, 2022

It is not the first time that Epic Games has taken action against Russia for the invasion of Ukraine. A few days ago they declared on their social networks that all transactions in the Epic Store in the country were going to be blocked. So Russian residents could not buy any game and neither V-Bucks for Fortnite.

The objective of all these boycotts is to prevent Epic Games from obtaining money in the country. Therefore, all types of monetary transactions related to the company have been cancelled.