nominees, favorite and what you should know about the category

Only a major surprise can prevent Jane Campion from winning the Oscar for Best Director thanks for your work on the power of the dog, the western that could once and for all give Netflix its first victory in the queen category of the Academy Awards. The New Zealand director would become the third woman to win the golden statuette, the second in a row after Chloe Zhao’s victory last year for Nomadland. On March 27, we will find out in a ceremony presented by Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall.

Accompanying Campion, the first woman to be nominated more than once in the category in the 94 editions of the awards, are Ryūsuke Hamaguchianother international director who has managed to overcome the subtitle barrier, and three old acquaintances from the Academy. Kenneth Brangh and Paul Thomas Anderson are still waiting for their first Oscar despite adding 19 nominations between the two, while steven spielberg He has already won this category twice. None of them seem to have too many options to make a splash: the New Zealander has overwhelmingly dominated the season, racking up forty accolades since her early best director award at the Venice Film Festival.

the biggest surprise in the announcement of the finalists it was the absence of Denis Villeneuvenominated in all the key precursors (with the exception of BAFTA, an independent spirit since its rule change two years ago) for its daring bid to re-adapt Frank Herbert’s supposedly inadaptable cult novels. dunes received a total of 10 nominations and the Canadian opts for the award as producer and screenwriter, but the directors branch of the Academy left him in the ditch. Despite the fact that most bets said that the victims of the Asian director’s entry into the quintet would be Spielberg or Branagh, it was finally the author of Arrival (for which he was nominated) who bit the dust.





Villeneuve’s oblivion shouldn’t be so surprising at this point. In recent years, academics left out Ben Affleck (argus) and Peter Farrelly (Green Book), directors of future best picture winners, killing favorites like Kathryn Bigelow (The darkest night) and Ridley Scott (Mars).

In a fantastic year for international cinema, Hamaguchi was the only one who was able to find a place in the nominationsto the detriment of Paolo Sorrentino (It was the hand of Godpresent in the category of Best International Film), Pedro Almodóvar (parallel mothersfinalist in the Female Performance and Original Music categories), Asghar Farhadi (A heromissing in action) and Joachim Trier (the worst person in the worldnominated as screenwriter and in the International Film category).

Next, we review, from more to less options to win the Oscar, the state of the race in the category of Best Direction.

1. Jane Campion for ‘The Power of the Dog’

Jane Campion on the set of ‘The Power of the Dog’.



Twelve years passed between the premiere of Bright Star and Ehe dog power. Luckily, the critics, the public and the industry have enthusiastically received the return in style of a director who had already made history by winning the first Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival for a woman in 1993. At the Oscars the New Zealander fell defeated before, Steven Spielberg unbeatable with Schindler’s list. This time the tables should be reversed and King Midas of Hollywood will surely end up applauding the third director to win an Oscar in this category in 94 years. It would be unwise to bet against Campion, but Sam Mendes was also the heavy favorite with 1917 and the unstoppable phenomenon of parasites he made Bong Joon-ho overtake him on the right at the last moment. If Campion loses the Oscar, he would be one of the biggest shock in the history of the category.

2. Kenneth Branagh for ‘Belfast’

Kenneth Branagh and his actors in ‘Belfast’.



Kenneth Branagh returns to the category 32 years after being nominated for his directorial debut, Henry V. After an irregular career path behind the cameras (with films as disparate in results and intentions as Peter’s Friends, Thor, Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, Artemis Fowl and Murder on the Orient Express), the filmmaker and actor returns to the category for a film inspired by his own life. What many have defined as “the Rome by Kenneth Branagh” is a black and white look at his childhood when his parents decided to leave their native Belfast in search of better career opportunities and a quieter life to flee the aftermath of the IRA conflict. With 8 nominations without a prize, it is likely that the Oscars will decide that this year the first statuette of the Northern Irishman should arrive. His best options, however, are in the original screenplay category.

3. Steven Spielberg for ‘West Side Story’

Steven Spielberg at the ‘West Side Story’ premiere.



The new version of West Side Storyhis first foray into the musical genre beyond experiments such as the prologue to Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, has given the groundbreaking director his eighth nomination, matching Billy Wilder’s numbers and closing in on the category’s all-time leaders Martin Scorsese (9) and William Wyler (12). The demonstration that the master Spielberg still has tricks up his sleeve could be the perfect excuse to give him the third Oscar of his career more than twenty years after his awards for Schindler’s List and Saving Private Ryan. However, it works against him that the whole world knows that he is shooting a film inspired by his traumatic and formative childhood. Voters may prefer to wait until next year to award him. The economic failure of West Side Story and Jane Campion’s outright favoritism doesn’t help either.

4. Paul Thomas Anderson for ‘Licorice Pizza’

the author of Magnolia and boogie nights He is already considered one of Hollywood’s great acting masters. However, the Academy has not yet crowned him and Paul Thomas Anderson has already accumulated 11 nominations without a prize, three of them as director (for wells of ambition and the invisible thread). The disappointing result of Licorice Pizza, three solitary nominations that Anderson himself received nominally, suggests that this film set in the crazy Hollywood of the 70s has not really liked the voters so much. Except for surprise in the original screenplay category, where Branagh starts as a favorite thanks to Belfast, Anderson will have to keep waiting to receive his first nomination. If his more serious films haven’t cut it, he’s hardly going to be his first foray into comedy, considered by some to be a minor work in his career.

5. Ryusuke Hamaguchi for ‘Drive My Car’

Ryusuke Hamaguchi and his award for best screenplay at Cannes.



The Mexican Alfonso Cuaron (Rome) and South Korean Bong Joon-ho (parasites) made history by knocking down, in two consecutive years, the historical barrier that for years had been raised against cinema spoken in a language other than English. Hamaguchi received two meritorious nominations, but it is not the same to conquer the directors and screenwriters branch as it is to conquer the entire Academy. Some experts fear that much of the Academy has not yet seen drive my car or it has not been seduced by its three hours of duration and higher artistic and intellectual pretensions than those of its category rivals (by the same argument, some are betting that the worst person in the world, much more accessible and equally brilliant, will surprise in the International Film category). Conspiracy theories aside, recent Oscar history says voters prefer flashier addresses than Hamaguchi’s in this Murakami adaptation. His real battle is in the foreign language film category.

will win: Jane Campion by the power of the dog

could win: Kenneth Branagh for Belfast

Should to earn: Jane Campion by the power of the dog or Steven Spielberg for West Side Story

should have been nominated: Joachim Trier by the worst person in the world

