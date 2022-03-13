Nicolas Cage and his disappearance from Hollywood

According to critics and several movie fans, Nicolas Cage has been listed as one of the worst actors of Hollywood. Gone are those glory years in which he was one of the highest-grossing artists in cinema. Although he has had great performances that have made him the winner of major international awards, he has not had a film project that vindicates him in the eyes of viewers.

It may interest you: Jamming Festival: These are the bands that will not come

Now he hopes to rise from the ashes with his participation in the film “The unbearable weight of a great talent”. In this new appearance, he will play himself and will have the help of Peter Pascalwho will take the role of the villain or antagonist of this story.

According to several interviews for international media, Nicolas Cage spoke of his retirement for a few years at award ceremonies or the leading roles in major film projects Hollywood. He clarified that he retired for a while from red carpets because he no longer cares about being the movie figure that everyone acclaims. The 58-year-old actor stated that he focused on his inner peace and the search for new ways of living or thinking. On the other hand, he has made it clear that he does not intend to retire as he wants to be an actor until the last days of his life.

See also: Camila Cabello tells surprising details about Shawn Mendes

Now, in this new acting challenge called “The unbearable weight of a great talent” he will put himself in the shoes of an informant for the United States government, who will be invited to spend a few days of fun with a powerful Mexican drug trafficker. This film will hit theaters in the United States on April 22. At the moment it does not have a release date in Colombia or Latin America.

Don’t stop watching: Cintia Cossio published stories of Yeferson responding to Nicolas Arrieta