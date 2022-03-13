Model by Competencies returns enriched: Director of Medicine – El Heraldo de Chihuahua

The director of the Faculty of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences of the UACh, Luis Carlos Hinojos, affirmed that by canceling the UACH DS learning model, a return to the Educational Model by Competences is committed, which was previously carried out, but nowadays it is taken up with new tools such as the use of technology.

The interviewee cited that this model is focused on student learning, and is taking advantage of the pandemic experience that forced virtuality, which enriched the work of teachers.

“It was decided to suspend the UACH DS model because in the planning process it was seen that it was not the right time for the university, but we are not going back to a past model, but rather an enriched one,” he said.

The pediatric pulmonologist indicated that he had the opportunity, with the pandemic, to carry out a deep introspection regarding the programs and methodologies that were carried out, that is, to return to self-knowledge.

He added that in what corresponds to the health area, careers are objective and not abstract knowledge, “and we lack time to see everything to the depth we want, this is something at the national level, in health careers and above all very deep knowledge”, pointing out that in this career you have to know “a lot of very little”.

The previous model (DS) could be applied to other areas, but in health it was very complicated since there is a need to focus on health subjects, and other complementary subjects can be offered through optional subjects.

“But it is not going back to what was before, but rather returning reinforced, as the use of technology is something that has remained, and this will continue to be used, for example, for Zoom meetings, Zoom conferences, continuous permanent medical update sessions,” pointed out.