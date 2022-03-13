Megan Fox’s boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly, stabbed himself while trying to impress the actress

Machine Gun Kelly have attended the programThe Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon‘ with a T-shirt with the face of his partner, Megan foxin his movie ‘Diabolic temptation‘. The 31-year-old singer, whose real name is Colson Baker, has spoken of a painful clown which he made early in his relationship with Fox.

Host Fallon references Kelly’s friend, Peter Davidsonwho has previously told a story about how he fell off the ‘Saturday Night Live’ stage after trying to grab onto the comedian when he was a bruise on the coccyx. When asked how he got the injury, Kelly replies: “I had a confrontation with Post Malone in a game of beer pong.

Kelly admits that she tried to impress the audience with her introduction by sliding down a railing that had a giant spike at the end. “This was also right around the time I started dating Megan. it was a bad nighthe laughs. “I won the beer pong game. I went home.” But his injuries that night didn’t end there.

“Travis [Barker] he gave me this… he gave me a knife that had an engraving of the new album. And I was like, ‘Oh, look at this. This is very cool’. And I pulled it up and it fell into my hand“, Explain.

The singer says he was so busy watching Fox that he accidentally stabbed himself: “You know how you pull it up and you’re supposed to catch it? I looked at her and said, ‘Look at this,'” he says before miming the knife stuck in the side of his hand and wincing.

Kelly jokes that she covered it up at the time, but adds, “And the next morning, as soon as she left, I was like, ‘I need points immediately‘. I have a bruise on my tailbone and a knife in my hand.”

The couple has been dating since 2020 and their intense romance is getting more and more serious. A source has told ET that he is likely to propose to her in the future: “They are very much in love and more than obsessed with each other. They are ready to take the next step in their relationship“. “Kelly has been telling his friends that he is planning to propose to her“, Add.

