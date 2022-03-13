Make it a story gives another meaning to children’s stories – El Sol de México

This play will change the idea you had of the princesses. And also from witches. With music and a great sense of humor, A story for princessesfrom the company Házmela detale, produced by Karina Luna, will turn all the stories that have been told upside down.

The production, which has been presented for 18 years, resumes its season at the Enrique Elizalde Theater, one of the forums in the country where it has been presented with its original plot, starring maleficent, dawn, Cinderella, Snow White, Pretty and Gaston.

“maleficent She is tired of all the princesses staying with the handsome princes and no one notices the witches, so she wants to steal their virtues to be able to conquer a prince. Contact Gaston (the bartender of Beauty and the Beast) and asks her to help him cast a spell. The princesses receive an invitation to a ball at the royal palace, but it is a trap, because maleficent wants to steal their virtues”, says Alan Said, the actor who gives life to Gaston in the work

The princesses sing classic movie themes live, and the witch’s entanglements cause funny situations, which have a positive message of acceptance.

In the cast, Cony Madera, Alicia Vélez, Michelle Fox, Mary Francis, Luis Enriques Cerna, Ofelia Guiza, Alan Said, Karina Avalos, Gerardo del Valle and Tufik Banderas alternate roles, directed and adapted by Karina Luna.

Alan Said, who has collaborated with the Házmela detale company for 10 years, points out that they are all actors with experience in musicals and dubbing, in addition to theater stages. “Karina Luna has been in The Miserables, cats, What a sit-in!, Fiddler on the Roof. Cony Madera is the official voice of Kate Winslet, the little Mermaid and many films, Alicia Vélez, is the daughter of Cony and Humberto Vélez, who is the voice of Homer Simpson and this girl is the one who made the voice of Bo in the movie Monster Inc.Mary Francis who is now also in Twelve princesses in conflictin short, we got together and resumed this work that I love because it is very funny”.

Gastonher character, “is half fake, despot, tries to clean up the image of the witch, and what she says is that not everyone knows, but there is a witch in every woman, she is no longer the witch of spells, but she is a reaction that each woman has”, shares the actor, who adds that the work has been updated over the years, but maintains its message, “tell the girls that there are many things about them that can be rescued, that they fight for their dreams, and do it for themselves”.

A story for princesses It is presented on Sundays at 12:00 at the Enrique Lizalde Theater, located at Héroes del 47, number 122, almost on the corner of División del Norte, San Mateo Coyoacán neighborhood.