List of actors who have been Batman, from best to worst
There’s a great moment in the 2014 sitcom Neighbors where an intoxicated Seth Rogen and Zac Efron are sitting down, talking business, and a natural theme emerges. “Who is Batman to you?” Rogen asks his co-star. “Are you kidding me?” Efron replies. In his mind, the only option is Christian Bale. Rogen’s character seems to know that this would be the answer, but he just wanted confirmation. “To me, Michael Keaton is Batman.”
This conversation is one that surely is repeated often throughout the country. Batman is arguably the closest thing America has to the English James Bond.: an iconic character who seems to be eternal, passing from actor to actor.
In 2022, we have another contender: Robert Pattinson, who was cast as Bruce Wayne in 2019’s pre-pandemic stone age, and who will finally be able to present his version of the stoic crime fighter in the sweeping and visually stunning The Batman, from director Matt Reeves. Pattinson had his work cut out for him, but with a “Kurt Cobain-inspired” version, he promised to be unlike anything we’d seen before. And he has achieved it.
And that’s just a handful of selections. Here we put the films that were released theatrically in an important way. That means Will Arnett (The LEGO Batman Movie) counts, but Kevin Conroy (the iconic voice of Batman: The Animated Series) doesn’t. When Keanu Reeves debuts as the Dark Knight in DC League of Super-Pets, we’ll have a lot of thinking to do. When Michael Keaton reprises his role as Batman in The Flash and Batgirl, we’ll have to once again reconsider his place in the rankings.
That said: let’s go to the classification. To the Batcave!
8. George Clooney (Batman & Robin)
Oh man. You love George Clooney. We love George Clooney. Everybody loves George Clooney.
But his only role as Gotham’s protector in 1997’s disastrous Batman & Robin… it wasn’t. Clooney’s Batman was a bad part of a worse movie, and the Oscar winner has always been self-aware enough to admit it to this day. The nipples? The credit card? What the hell was going on here? Legend has it that if someone sees Clooney on the street and mentions Batman and Robin, he offers them a refund on the spot.
7. Adam West (Batman: The Movie)
Adam West is the original Batman to many, but he never quite captured the dark spirit that made this character such a classic to so many. The original series was basically a comedy. Still, West laid the groundwork for many of the most impressive performances on this list. Without West’s original performance, there would have been nothing to go on.
6. Val Kilmer (Batman Forever)
Val Kilmer’s Batman is a strange case. In many ways, he’s the most forgotten Batman of the bunch, not nearly as horrible as Clooney’s, not nearly as memorable as some of the higher-ups on the list, and in a movie that was the first post-Tim Burton entry of the ’90s. Kilmer’s Batman is fine, but it’s a slippery slope when competing with the movie’s villains: Jim Carrey’s The Riddler or Tommy Lee Jones’s outrageous version of Two-Face. Batman Forever was just weird, man. It’s not really Kilmer’s fault, but you kind of get why all parties decided to reboot after this.
5. Ben Affleck (Batman v Superman, and more)
The movies in which Ben Affleck played Batman weren’t particularly good. Zack Snyder’s Justice League, a vast improvement over the 2017 original, is probably the best of the bunch, but at four hours long it’s not the most accessible movie on the list.
But even in the movies that aren’t particularly good, like Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Affleck is a pretty solid grizzled, old, bitter Bruce Wayne, and his Batman was a little shakier, but still, it’s not that bad. . “Not so bad” isn’t necessarily the same as “good,” and when the rest of the movie around “not so bad” is “something awful,” it’s not an entirely winning recipe.
4. Will Arnett (The Lego Batman Movie)
Sure Will Arnett doesn’t don the cape and mask, and sure his Batman interacts with other Legos rather than escaped inmates from Arkham Asylum, but let’s face it: This Batman rules. The film’s writers have clearly done their homework on him and figured out what can make the character funny (ie, a complete lack of self-awareness). Outside of Bojack Horseman, Batman is Arnett’s best voice acting.
3. Michael Keaton (Batman; Batman Returns)
As Tim Burton’s Batman and the first real representation of the character (sorry, Adam West) that we have on screen, Michael Keaton embodies the qualities that have always made a great Batman. He is intimidating and looks good in the suit, but he also has a Bruce Wayne charisma that stands out.
This role defined an era in Keaton’s career. His familiarity with playing a superhero even helped prepare him for Birdman, which launched a subsequent renaissance of Keaton’s career (which also included another superhero movie screen credit as a villain in Spider-Man: Far From Home). .
2. Robert Pattinson (The Batman)
After five other guys have played Batman in the last 30 years, it might seem impossible that anyone would be able to do anything different with Gotham’s Dark Knight. But Robert Pattinson did just that in The Batman, portraying Bruce Wayne not with the petulance of Christian Bale or the coolness of Michael Keaton, but as a quiet, moody recluse. He is about a Batman who listened to My Chemical Romance and Taking Back Sunday in his youth, and with the movie set in our time, that follows 100%.
Pattinson also gets to do something no other Batman has done before: be a detective. He looks like a million bucks in that Batsuit, but underneath it he really does look like he’s finding clues in a David Fincher movie like Zodiac or Se7en. His fights are brutal; Sometimes fights in superhero movies can feel a little mushy, but you can feel the weight he’s putting on every bad guy getting hit in the face with hay.
This is a version of the character that fans have been waiting for quite some time, and with the movie’s box office success, the expectation is that they’re going to see a lot more.
1. Christian Bale (Batman Begins. The Dark Knight, The Dark Knight Rises)
Is the protagonist of Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy really…underrated?
As an actor, it’s hard to argue that Christian Bale is underrated, given his near-permanent success at the Oscars. But with much of the attention in Nolan’s trilogy focused on the villains (Heath Ledger’s Joker, Tom Hardy’s Bane), Bale’s perfect Batman slipped a bit under the radar.
Christian Bale’s Batman is perfect. He plays Bruce Wayne without the same swagger that Robert Downey Jr. uses to play Tony Stark (note: Bale first played Batman in 2005; Downey Jr.’s first appearance in Iron Man was in 2008), but with a unique level of rich-guy swagger that no other interpretation of Bruce Wayne has touched.
There’s also the fact that Bale had perfect chemistry with just about everyone he came into contact with in the movies, whether it was one of the aforementioned villains, Michael Caine’s Alfred, or anyone. It’s probably a testament to Bale’s Academy Awards pedigree, but he can make a scene electric with just about any acting partner, and Christopher Nolan was the perfect director to take advantage of it.
Bale was only 31 years old when Batman Begins was released, so he will remain the youngest Batman, as Robert Pattinson turns 36 this year.
