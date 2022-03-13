List of actors who have been Batman, from best to worst

There’s a great moment in the 2014 sitcom Neighbors where an intoxicated Seth Rogen and Zac Efron are sitting down, talking business, and a natural theme emerges. “Who is Batman to you?” Rogen asks his co-star. “Are you kidding me?” Efron replies. In his mind, the only option is Christian Bale. Rogen’s character seems to know that this would be the answer, but he just wanted confirmation. “To me, Michael Keaton is Batman.”

This conversation is one that surely is repeated often throughout the country. Batman is arguably the closest thing America has to the English James Bond.: an iconic character who seems to be eternal, passing from actor to actor.

In 2022, we have another contender: Robert Pattinson, who was cast as Bruce Wayne in 2019’s pre-pandemic stone age, and who will finally be able to present his version of the stoic crime fighter in the sweeping and visually stunning The Batman, from director Matt Reeves. Pattinson had his work cut out for him, but with a “Kurt Cobain-inspired” version, he promised to be unlike anything we’d seen before. And he has achieved it.

And that’s just a handful of selections. Here we put the films that were released theatrically in an important way. That means Will Arnett (The LEGO Batman Movie) counts, but Kevin Conroy (the iconic voice of Batman: The Animated Series) doesn’t. When Keanu Reeves debuts as the Dark Knight in DC League of Super-Pets, we’ll have a lot of thinking to do. When Michael Keaton reprises his role as Batman in The Flash and Batgirl, we’ll have to once again reconsider his place in the rankings.

That said: let’s go to the classification. To the Batcave!