Leonardo DiCaprio has a caravan that costs more than 1 million dollars and that’s right

Those in show business, acting, and acting rarely spend much time in one place. In fact, they tend to be constantly on the go. Whether for the needs of the film, the time of promotion, the presentation and countless other reasons. So, being so far away from home, some opt for very luxurious and convenient solutions. Like Leonardo DiCaprio, who now has a trailer that costs more than 1.4 million dollars. You can’t imagine how imposing it is, stay and we’ll show you.

Leonardo DiCaprio started his career in the early 1990s. Over time, he has gained a lot of recognition. This has led him to be among that select group of actors who earn very well. Since the mere presence of him can trigger success at the box office, streaming and any other medium. According to the ranking prepared by ‘Variety’, in the film ‘Don’t Look Up’ the actor earned approximately 30 million dollars (27.5 million euros), making him one of the 5 highest paid actors in this period. That is why you can afford great luxuries like the one we are about to describe to you.

The opulent interior of Leonardo DiCaprio’s millionaire caravan

DiCaprio bought an RV to have all the serenity and attention that he would enjoy from home, only with it he can get anywhere.r. It is a 16-meter-long vehicle-house, which is divided into 4 well-defined scenarios. All meticulously prepared to your liking, under the signature of the King Kong Production Vehicles company. It is based in California, manufactures this type of vehicle and has stood out with that of the protagonist of ‘The Revenant’. This paradise on wheels has a high price, no less than 1.4 million dollars (1.3 million euros).

So, its interior is amazing. The living space does not give the impression of being in a trailer, it looks elegant and cozy. The room is made up of white furniture, brown armchairs, tables with granite tops and windows through which natural light enters. The walls are covered with wooden panels in light tones. The most attractive point is located on the ceiling, where there is a large oval-shaped opening with lights and a view of the second floor. But the rest is no less impressive, as it has a fully equipped bar, dining room and kitchen. Needless to say, all appliances are state-of-the-art.

As if that were not enough, the floor is made of marble and contains a technology that allows it to access heating.n. Under no circumstances will you be cold, because it also has two chimneys. As for the artist’s bedroom, it is a good size with a large bed and private bathroom. An interesting fact about the shower is that it has a craft glass whose cost amounts to 40,000 euros.

Leonardo DiCaprio surely enjoys each of his trips to the fullest. With those myriad conveniences, who wouldn’t? We will see if other artists join this trend.