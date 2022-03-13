Leonardo DiCaprio and Mila Kunis, among the celebrities who have donated to Ukraine

The russian invasion on Ukraine, which has already completed two weeks, has the world on edge. According to official figures, the attacks on Ukrainian territory have affected more than 18 million peoplethat is, almost a third of the population of that country.

In fact, two million people have already fled the ukrainian territory since the start of the bombing on February 24, 2022, so Europe is getting ready to face one of the biggest humanitarian crises of your story.

Due to problems from supplies and the lack of elements to cover the basic needshundreds of countries have jumped to help Ukraine.

Among the multiple humanitarian aids that have been given to date, the collaboration of hundreds of Famous who have decided to contribute their ‘grain of sand’ for the victims of the conflict in Ukraine.

Celebrities who have donated

The most recent donation to Ukraine was made by Leonardo Dicaprio. The actor, famous for his support of the social causes and recognized for his activism on the subject of the environment, donated USD 10 million.

Although DiCaprio did not want his donation to be made public, his contribution to the ukrainian crisis it became known thanks to the Visegrad International Fund.

And it is that the actor has a close relationship with Ukraine. According to international media, Helene Indenbirken, his grandmother, was born in Odessa, a Ukrainian city. Later, she emigrated to Germany and that is where her mother was born.

Raised mainly by his mother, DiCaprio was also very close to his grandmother, who died in 2008 and always supported his career from the beginning.

But DiCaprio isn’t the only one with a important donation those affected by the Ukrainian crisis. The couple made up of Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kuniswho was born in Ukraineis another of the prominent relationships in the entertainment world who donated to help those most affected by the conflict.

In a video posted on Kutcher’s Instagram account, Mila said that she was born in Chernivtsi, a city in Ukraine, in 1983, and later moved to the United States in 1991.

Although she has lived most of her life in the United States, she said she had never been more proud to be Ukrainian.

The couple announced a donation of USD 3 million and a collection of USD 30 million through the platform GoFundMe in order to help those refugees.

“This fundraiser will have an immediate impact on refugee and humanitarian relief efforts. The fund will benefit Flexport.org and Airbnb.org, two organizations that are actively on the ground providing immediate help to those who need it most.

“Flexport.org is organizing shipments of relief supplies to refugee locations in Poland, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Moldova. Airbnb.org offers free short-term accommodation to refugees fleeing Ukraine,” they added.

Kutcher and Kunis recently announced that their initiative from collection It has already managed to obtain USD 20 million and they called for donations to continue until the goal is reached.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively also joined in donations. The couple announced that they will double every dollar someone gives to ‘Usa for UNHCR’.

“@usaforunhcr is on the ground helping the more than 50,000 Ukrainians who had to flee their homes in less than 48 hours. @usaforunhcr is providing lifesaving aid, and also working with neighboring countries to ensure these families are protected,” Lively wrote on her Instagram account announcing his donation to Ukraine.

Jovovich mileactress born in Kyiv and with Ukrainian and Russian roots, also spoke out about the situation and made their networks available to people interested in donating.

“My country and my people are being bombed. Friends and family are in hiding. My blood and roots are Russian and Ukrainian. I feel torn seeing the horror that Ukrainians are experiencing, displaced families, lives shattered and broken into pieces around them, “the protagonist of resident Evil.

Other actors like Angelina Jolie and Sean Penn they have also taken action and supported in some way the victims of the Russian invasion.