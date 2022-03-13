León vs Tigres: Goals, summary and videos

In duel of beasts, tigers roared louder and defeated 0-3 Lionvictory with dedication to heaven for Thomas Boycollege legend, who recently lost his life.

The tribute for the ‘Boss’ Boy It started before the initial whistle, as all the players of the royal team jumped to warm up with a white shirt with the number ‘8’, which the former Mexican soccer player used during his time at the club.

Once the match started, those from San Nicolás suffered during the first minutes, they were even close to going down on the scoreboard, after a penalty scored in favor of the locals that was missed by Angel Mina.

This woke up those led by Miguel Herrera and at 21′ Florian Thauvin sent a center, that the goalkeeper Rodolfo Cota He tried to cut, but he measured poorly and the ball fell at the feet of André Pierre Gignac who did not forgive and scored the first for his team.

At minute 27, the second goal of the northerners came as a result of a shot from Luis Quinones that once again Cota measured poorly in his attempt to deflect the ball that ended up embedded in the nets.

In the complement, the emeralds tried to wake up and at 56′ Angel Mena he pulled out the thorn and scored the goal to discount; however, it was annulled after being reviewed by the VAR for a previous foul.

At 71′, Tigres once again struck another blow. Quinones He escaped at full speed down the left wing and served to Thauvin who finished off inside the area to make it 0-3 and end the match and pay homage to one of its greatest legends.

