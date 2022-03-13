Korean History Up to Date | YONHAP NEWS AGENCY
1902 — A groundbreaking ceremony is held in Mapo in central Seoul to commemorate the start of construction of the Gyeongui Railway, which connects Sinuiju, a city on the Korean Peninsula’s border with China, and Busan, a southeastern port city.
1940 — A cruise ship capsizes in the waters off Tongyeong, a city in South Gyeongsang province.
1951 — The South Korean Army and United Nations Forces retake Seoul after it was occupied by the North Korean People’s Army during the Korean War.
1973 — The second meeting of the inter-Korean Coordination Committee is held in Pyongyang. The committee was organized to implement the joint inter-Korean communiqué of July 4, 1972, in which the two sides agreed to achieve the peaceful reunification of the peninsula.
1991 — The Nakdong River becomes polluted with phenol leaked from an electronics company in Gumi, a city in South Korea’s North Gyeongsang province.
2002 — A group of 25 North Korean refugees rush into the Spanish Embassy in Beijing to seek asylum in South Korea.
2014 — Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says his cabinet has no plans to review the Kono Declaration, a landmark apology for Japan’s sexual enslavement of Korean women during World War II.
2021 — K-pop giants BTS hold a videotaped performance of their mega-hit “Dynamite” at the 63rd Grammy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles, making history as the first South Korean artist nominated to perform at the annual music event, often dubbed “music’s biggest night.” BTS was nominated in the category of best performance by a pop duo or group for their hit “Dynamite,” marking the first time for a K-pop group from Asia. However, in their first chance to win a trophy, they lost out to Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, who took home the award with their collaboration “Rain On Me.”