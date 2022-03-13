Korean History Up to Date | YONHAP NEWS AGENCY

2021 — K-pop giants BTS hold a videotaped performance of their mega-hit “Dynamite” at the 63rd Grammy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles, making history as the first South Korean artist nominated to perform at the annual music event, often dubbed “music’s biggest night.” BTS was nominated in the category of best performance by a pop duo or group for their hit “Dynamite,” marking the first time for a K-pop group from Asia. However, in their first chance to win a trophy, they lost out to Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, who took home the award with their collaboration “Rain On Me.”