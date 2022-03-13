Jurnee Smollett calls Cook County ‘#FreeJussie’

an actress trip smollett Cook County called for ‘#FreeJussie’ in the wake of her juicy brother smollett Thursday being sentenced to 150 days in prison for committing a false hate crime in 2019.

Black Americans are incarcerated in state prisons at nearly five times the rate of white Americans. Josie is innocent,” Smollett the Younger wrote on Instagram on Saturday. “And… you don’t have to believe in her innocence to think that she should be free. #FreeJussie #StopLockingUpOurPeople.”

previous empire Actor Jussie Smollett’s imprisonment for the Chicago incident, which led to false police reports, is part of an overall package that includes 30 months of probation, $120,106 in compensation to the city and an additional $25,000 in fines. “I am not suicidal. If something happens to me [jail]I didn’t,” the actor yelled as he was escorted out of the courtroom at sentencing. “I’m not suicidal, I’m innocent!”

Smollett called police on January 29, 2019, claiming that two men in ski masks assaulted him outside his apartment building, while hurling racist and anti-gay slurs and yelling, “This is MAGA country,” referring to the “Make America is great again.” Logo. While news of the alleged attack initially generated an outpouring of support for Smollett, he later became the subject of a criminal investigation and was indicted by a grand jury for a fourth-degree felony for filing a false police report in February of the same year. . All charges against Smollett were dropped in March 2019, though the special counsel will eventually reopen the case after calls for lighter sentences against him.

Smollett’s sentence follows his conviction in December 2021 on five counts of disorderly conduct, linked to false police reports. Ella’s sister Journey’s Instagram post can be found below.