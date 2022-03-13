Josh Peck from Drake and Josh joins the great cast of Christopher Nolan

One of the most anticipated movies of next year is the epic biopic from Christopher Nolan’s WWII Oppenheimer and if you thought the huge, star-studded cast couldn’t get any bigger, think again. Reported exclusively by Variety, Drake and Josh star Josh Peck has joined the giant cast.

In the film, based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin, Peck will play Kenneth Bainbridge. His character was a real scientist who was involved in the Manhattan Project, the code name for the US effort to develop nuclear weapons during World War II.

The film stars Cillian Murphy as the main character J. Robert Oppenheimer and the story is about his contributions in the area of ​​physics that led to the creation of the atomic bomb. The film also stars Emily Blunt as biologist and botanist Kitty Oppenheimer, Matt Damon as Manhattan Project director Leslie Groves Jr. and Robert Downey Jr. as founding US Atomic Energy Commission Commissioner Lewis Strauss. .

On top of that, the film features Florence Pugh as psychiatrist Jean Tatlock, Benny Safdie as theoretical physicist Edward Teller, and Josh Hartnett as pioneering American nuclear scientist Ernest Lawrence. Rami Malek, Jack Quaid, Michael Angarano, Alden Ehrenreich, Kenneth Branagh, and Matthew Modine will also appear in the film. The screenplay was adapted by Nolan, who is also producing the film with his longtime partner Emma Thomas. Universal is distributing the film, which is reported to have a budget of $100 million.

Anyone born in the ’90s will surely know Peck from his Nickelodeon days on the comedy series The Amanda Show from 2000 to 2002 before he made it big on the children’s network with Drake and Josh. That popular series ran for four seasons and spawned several TV movies from 2004 to 2007. Since then, the actor has kept himself busy with movies like Drillbit Taylor, The Wackness, the Red Dawn remake, and Danny Collins. He has also starred in such series as the short-lived Disney+ adaptation Turner and Hooch and the Hulu spin-off series How I Met Your Father. Later this year, Peck will star in Netflix’s 13: The Musical with Debra Messing, and will reunite with Drake and Josh co-star Miranda Cosgrove in an episode of iCarly.

Like the power of the atomic bomb, Nolan’s cast for Oppenheimer cannot be contained. We’ll see it explode when the film hits theaters on July 21, 2023. @worldwide