Jonathan dos Santos started with América and was expelled

The midfielder is starting in a renewed Eagles line-up for their duel against Guadalajara

The interim technical director of the AmericaFernando Ortiz, surprised this Saturday with the starting eleven that he sent to National Classic against the Chivas at Akron Stadium.

Almost an hour before the start of the match, Ortiz announced the starting team and which featured as a great novelty the incorporation of Jonathan Dos SantosSebastian Caceres and Roger Martinez.

However, Jonathan He was expelled at minute 51 for a double yellow card after a foul on the young Sebastián Pérez Bouquet.

At minute 25, Jonathan dos Santos He received the first yellow card for a foul on the young Pérez Bouquet himself, because at the time of winning a ball by the ex-Barcelona and LA Galaxy player, he hit his rival’s back with his knee, which caused him to be reprimanded.

Leaving the field, in tears, Jonathan was consoled by the technical director of the ChivasMarcelo Michel Leano.

The team that took the starting field was led by Francisco Ochoa in goal, Miguel Layún in defense, Bruno Valdez, Sebastián Cáceres (replacing Jordan Silva) and Salvador Reyes (who can play as a midfielder or winger).

Jonathan dos Santos left in tears, he was even consoled by Michel Leaño, after his expulsion. imago7

In the center of the field, Jonathan dos Santos was accompanied by Richard Sánchez, while on the flanks were Álvaro Fidalgo and Alejandro Zendejas, who returned to the starting lineup after completing his suspension game.

On offense the chosen ones were Roger Martínez and Federico Viñas.

On the bench, players such as the aforementioned Silva, Jorge Sánchez, Jorge Meré and Diego Valdés waited for their opportunity, who suffered an overload during the week and was not considered a starter.

For its part, Marcelo Michel Leaño’s team presented very few surprises, the main absence being that of goalkeeper Raúl Gudiño, who would be being punished by the club with substitution for refusing to renew his contract.

The goal was defended by Miguel Jiménez, in addition to Luis Olivas, Miguel Ponce, Hiram Mier, Isaác Brizuela, Jesús Angulo, Fernando Beltrán, Sergio Flores, Sebastián Pérez, Alexis Vega and Roberto Alvarado, who is experiencing his first National Classic.