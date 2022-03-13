Jennifer Lawrence revealed what she did during the break she took from acting

Jennifer Lawrence She is one of the actresses of the new breed of great Hollywood talents. In 2010, the interpreter starred in the independent film Blood ties (Winter’s Bone), a role for which he earned his first Oscar nominationAnd that launched her to fame.

Since then, Lawrence’s career took off and didn’t stop for a second. The actress earned four Oscar nominations and ultimately won Best Actress in 2012 for her performance in Silver Linings Playbook. Despite its unstoppable success, in 2018 decided to take a break from acting.

Now Jennifer is back and with several news in between. The first is that she meets Expecting their first child with husband Cooke Maroney. The second is that he is about to release his new movie Don’t Look Up (Don’t look above) alongside an A-list cast led by Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep.

Lawrence and DiCaprio at the premiere of Don’t Look Up

Jennifer Lawrence has a plan in case she retires from acting

Lawrence participated as a guest of the program The Late Show with Stephen Colbert where he talked about his brief retirement from the world of acting. When asked what he did during his retreat, the actress joked that she “had tons of sex”looking at her belly, which reveals an advanced pregnancy.

Actually, the 31 year old performer revealed that the break he decided to take in his career coincided with the pandemic, so he did the same as most people, cooking and cleaning.

Although the star of The Hunger Games recognizes that always felt comfortable on film setswhere there is a schedule and everything is ordered, enjoyed taking a break from all that. “I took a break and no one really cared, and she was cool and I liked it. I feel like I could be part of the world again without the flashes,” she confided.

When asked by Colbert what he would do if he decided not to act again, Lawrence confessed to the host that hechores around the house would be a big part of the plan, since she considers that she is very good at doing this type of activity. “I think I’d make a really good housewife…I mean I make a mess, but I’m really good at cleaning it up. I can attack a mess,” Lawrence said, adding that she loves cleaning her kitchen while listening to murder podcasts.

At the moment, Lawrence doesn’t have many projects on his schedule, except for a couple of titles. She has also not revealed if she will take time after the birth of her child, although we will surely see her in action again. For now, the next December 24 arrives on Netflix the movie Don’t Look Updirected by Adam McKay.

In addition to Lawrence, Streep, and DiCaprio, the film also stars Jonah Hill, Ariana Grande, Timothée Chalamet, Matthew Perry, Himesh Patel, Cate Blanchett, Rob Morgan, and Tomer Sisley.