Introducing the comparison of iPhone SE 3 (2022) vs. iPhone SE 2 (2020) for those who hesitate between the two models, which will help to choose the best option. The differences between the two are not many, but they are separated in certain important specifications.

The new iPhone SE 3 (2022) is more powerful than its predecessorbut in the comparison we will see that retains many of the same features of the 2020 model. Of course, in both cases they have been launched as the cheapest iPhone on the market, much more affordable than the rest of the range.

The iPhone SE 3 (2022) can be bought from 529 euros or 429 dollars in its basic version with 64 GB of storage. It replaces the previous model, that is, as the iPhone SE 2 (2020) is sold out in stores, it can no longer be purchased.

iPhone SE 3 (2022) vs. iPhone SE 2 (2020): differences

Although the novelties are not many, it is worth reviewing them, because they are significant. Especially that a processor is mounted Apple A15 Bionic, which brings the iPhone 13the most advanced model of the brand.

A key change is the processor that both mobiles use:

iPhone SE 3 (2022): Apple A15 Bionic – 4 CPU cores, 6 graphics cores, 16 AI cores, manufactured at 5nm. iPhone SE 2 (2020): Apple A13 Bionic – 4 CPU cores, 6 graphics cores, 8 AI cores, manufactured at 7nm.

On paper, the A15 Bionic has the twice as many cores dedicated to artificial intelligence (IA), and is manufactured in a more efficient 5nm process. The jump from 7nm to 5nm is key, because the smaller the transistors on a chip, the more power is offered with the same consumption.

Apple has undoubtedly made other optimizations from one generation of processors to another, although it is very secretive when it comes to sharing details. Officially, it has commented that the iPhone SE 3 2022 is 1.8 times more powerful than an iPhone 8 in general process, and 1.2 times more powerful than the SE (2020) in the graphic section.

Regarding the amount of RAMalso increases:

iPhone SE 3 (2022): 4GB. iPhone SE 2 (2020): 3GB.

Officially, Apple does not detail the amount of RAM memory of its mobiles, but it is a fact that cannot be hidden either. In terms of storage, in both cases versions of 64GB, 128GB, and 256GBwithout slot to expand it.

The great novelty of the new model is the inclusion of 5G connectivity, something possible by the new processor. The use that we give it, logically, depends on whether our operator has 5G coverage where we live.

The new one mobile connectivity it looks like this:

iPhone SE 3 (2022): 5G (without mmWave). iPhone SE 2 (2020): 4G/LTE.

Regarding communications, both models have WiFi 6 (ax), Bluetooth 5.0 and NFC for Apple Pay, there are no changes in the new model. It also comes with Apple’s usual dual SIM system, with a slot for a physical NanoSIM and the possibility of using a virtual eSIM as well.

Same camera and battery, with new “tricks”

Regarding the cameras, the comparison of the SE 3 (2022) vs SE 2 (2020) shows that they use the same hardware: a single sensor of 12MP f/1.8 at the rearand one 7MP selfie camera in the front.

Thanks to the new A15 Bionic processor we have new photo modes: Deep Fusion takes 9 shots of each photo to combine into the final result, Smart HDR 4 enhances HDR mode, and so-called Photo Styles are color filters.

An unconfirmed detail is the battery, in principle it is believed that the iPhone SE 3 (2022) would mount the same 1,821 mAh battery of his predecessor. They also share 18W fast charging and Qi wireless charging.

The comparison in time of use favors the new modelbut probably because of the greater efficiency of the Apple A 15 Bionic processor, not because of the battery itself.

These are the differences in autonomy according to Apple itself:

iPhone SE 3 (2022): 15 hours of local video, 10 hours of streaming video, 50 hours of local music. iPhone SE 2 (2020): 13 hours of local video, 8 hours of streaming video, 40 hours of local music.

iPhone SE 3 (2022) vs iPhone SE 2 (2020): what remains the same

The external comparison between the two mobiles does not show differences, Apple has opted for the same chassis. The positive part is that they share the care glass finish on the front and backwith aluminum frame.

That also means that they have a very old-fashioned design, with huge frames around the screen. They leave space for the start button with Touch ID fingerprint sensorbeing the only two mobile phones of the brand that maintain it, compared to the Face ID facial recognition of the rest of the range.

the screen of 4.7 inches is the same, a panel IPS (instead of OLED) with resolution of 1,334 x 750px (or 326 pixels per inch). Although the visual quality has improved in several aspects, we are talking about a size and resolution released on the iPhone 6 of 2014.

On the other hand the color covers 100% of DCI-P3 spacethe maximum brightness reaches 625 nits and supports True Tone, which dynamically calibrates the image based on ambient lighting. The screen refresh is 60Hz in the two models.

On a physical level, the dimensions are 13.8 x 6.7 cm, with a thickness of 7.3 mm. I mean, one of the few really small phones in the market. The weights are similar, but not the same: the iPhone SE 3 (2022) weighs 144g, while the iPhone SE 2 (2020) weighs 148g.

Another aspect where they are matched in the comparison is the resistance to water and dust IP 67that is, up to 1 meter for 30 minutes.

Regarding the finishes, they are sold in black (Midnight), red (Product Red) and white. The iPhone SE 2 (2020) white is more neutral, while its successor is closer to a cream white, called Starlight.

Both mobiles have the operating system iOS 15 and will receive updates for years, something that Apple always does very well. It is reasonable to think that the iPhone SE 3 (2022) will receive more major versions of iOS to come later, something supported by having the recent A15 Bionic processor.

Is it worth switching from the iPhone SE 2 (2020) to the new SE (2022)?

The comparison between both phones makes it clear that the improvements have been small, and it would not make sense to jump to the iPhone SE 3 (2022) from the previous model just for the changes.

If you own an SE (2020) that is already damaged or malfunctioning, buying the new one will give you the same experience with more power. Of course, those who still use a first-generation iPhone SE (2016) will see a breakthrough.

The conclusion is that the iPhone SE 3 (2022) is a small evolution of the iPhone SE 2 (2020). It makes sense especially for those who need a mobile with iOS at the cheapest possible price, even at the cost of their not very current hardware.

