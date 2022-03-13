‘I’m up to the team’

2022 started in a good way for Hector Herrerawhich has been consolidating and being a key player in the starting eleven of Diego Pablo Simeon.

He has seen action in 11 official matches of the Atletico Madrid Come in League, Cup, Super Cup and Champions six of them as starters, something that the midfielder himself highlighted.

“I have had a lot of participation, I feel important in the team and calm. I said I was going to give everything for this shirt and it has always been like that. When I don’t have to play or I have to play, I try to be as professional as possible and take advantage of the opportunities “, said Hector Herrera to AS newspaper.

“I’m happy with what I’m doing, I always work 100 percent so when the coach decides, be prepared. I’ve always lived up to the team, if he didn’t give me more opportunity than I deserved, it’s his decisions and I respect them” , he added.

In addition, the Mexican team highlighted the recent hard-fought victory achieved against Cadiz that keeps the colchoneros at the top of the table.

“It was a very complicated game. But the important thing was to get the result, to stay up in the four positions. We have to know how to suffer, today we had to. The team knew how to hold on, we have to improve many things, but we continue on the same line” , sentenced.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: HÉCTOR HERRERA: HH PLAYED 90 MINUTES IN THE MATCH OF ATLÉTICO DE MADRID VS CÁDIZ