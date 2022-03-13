“If you attack a toilet, you attack us all”

It does not matter why a patient and/or their companion assaults a health worker (discrepancy with the care received, delay in care, refusal to prescribe or dispense a treatment without a prescription, refusal to take unjustified sick leave… ) in a primary care consultation or hospital, in an emergency department or at a pharmacy counter. The effect is always the same on professionals: psychological sequelae which, in the most extreme case, lead them to stop carrying out care work or direct treatment of patients.

With that we all lose, since the toilets are essential personnel at our service when we need them most (in illness). The law already contemplates it like this (reform of the Penal Code of 2015) and the Supreme Court (2007) classified as acts of attack those committed against educational or health officials who are in the exercise of the functions of their position, or on the occasion of them. In fact, sentences with prison sentences against aggressors of health professionals are coming out.

Yesterday, Saturday, the European Day Against Attacks on Doctors and Health Professionals was celebrated, a known and recognized problem in our country. The General Council of Colleges of doctors has reported in 2021, the second year of the pandemic, 612 assaults, 171 more than the previous year. The General Council of Colleges of Nursing reported last year that, throughout 2020 and despite strict confinement, there were a total of 1,657 attacks compared to 1,472 notified in 2019. The General Council of Schools pharmacistsmeanwhile, according to data from the Observatory of Assaults on Pharmaceutical Professionals in its first year in operation, has collected a total of 62 cases.

The insurance company Sham – Reyens group, has 95 claims registered since it operates in Spain; the majority, verbal and physical aggression, threats and coercion and defamation on social networks.

all that data do not represent 100% of the annual reality in our country, since professionals often refuse to report their aggressors. But the problem is quite well delimited (who is affected more, in what care services, in what geographical areas…), according to the data of the general councils of the health professions and the central and regional administrations, and there does not seem to be compelling excuses to stop acting with intensity where there is greater risk.