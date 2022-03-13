How to motivate yourself to exercise? Seven suggestions to come to love your daily routine | Health | Magazine

Starting a training routine is usually very difficult for many. Switching from a sedentary lifestyle to exercising is sometimes a complex step, so people need a lot of motivation to not give up on the first day.

There is no doubt that exercises provide a series of benefits that allow us to enjoy better physical and mental health. But tiredness, muscle soreness, and initial fatigue from physical activity can sabotage the desire to adopt a more active lifestyle.

How to motivate yourself to exercise?

The World Psychologists website consulted several specialists to determine the best advice to encourage us to train:

1.- It is important to accept that exercises are a necessity, since they help us feel good inside and out. That is why it is recommended to make them a habit, as well as dressing the bed or brushing your teeth.

2.- Find a goal to exercise. For example, a reason to train daily would be to reduce stress or have more energy throughout the day.

3.- To start a training routine, we must choose exercises that we like, because that way we will enjoy the moment more. For example, team sports, dance classes, or jogging in the park.

4.- Another piece of advice suggested by coaches is to incorporate exercises into our daily lives. For example, take walks two or three times a week or follow 10 or 20 minute routines of some workouts that you can find on the internet.

5.- Getting a companion for your exercises is a good option, since in this way you will be much more motivated due to the commitment you acquired with your partner.

6.- It is important to change the way of thinking in relation to the exercises, saying “I want to train”, instead of “I must train”.

7.- You have to go little by little and accept that it will not always be perfect, there will be days in which you will be more motivated than others, but you have to continue to be able to reach the goal. (I)