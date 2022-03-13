How Rihanna reacted when she was asked to sing a song for ‘Star Trek’

Rihanna has given the world an eclectic mix of songs over the years. For example, she recorded a song for one of the star trek films. She revealed what she thought star trek and how he felt about the opportunity to record a song for the famous franchise.

Rihanna | ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

How Rihanna Reacted To The First ‘Star Trek’ Episode She Saw

In a 2016 video posted on Paramount Pictures’ YouTube channel, Rihanna opened up about her relationship with star trek. “star trek It has been a part of my life since I was a little girl,” she says. “My dad really is the one who introduced me to star trek And it only took me one episode to fall in love with the characters and this other world that I couldn’t understand but felt I could relate to, and it never left me.”

She revealed that she had a crush on Geordi La Forge, the character played by LeVar Burton. Star Trek: The Next Generation. “I loved him so much I couldn’t wait for the scenes of her to come out,” she recalls. “I would always want to know what’s behind his glasses.”

What Rihanna thought when performing a song for the franchise

In a separate 2016 video posted on Paramount Pictures’ YouTube channel, the “Love the Way You Lie” singer discussed what it was like performing her song “Sledgehammer” for the film. star travel beyond. “It wasn’t like doing a song for some random movie,” she said. “Love star trek. I would do anything in terms of music. [for Star Trek].”

“It’s a big deal, not just as a fan [but] as a musician,” he added. “I could not believe it. I felt very honored to be a part of this film.”

The way the world reacted to ‘Sledgehammer’ and ‘Star Trek Beyond’

“Sledgehammer” barely made an impact on the US chart. It reached number 2 on Billboard’s Bubbling Under Hot 100 chart. This is equivalent to reaching No. 102 on the Billboard Hot 100. It stayed on Billboard’s Bubbling Under Hot 100 chart for two weeks.

“Sledgehammer” was considerably more popular in the UK. According to The Official Charts Company, the track peaked at number 69 in the UK and stayed on the chart for three weeks. Notably, the “Only Girl (In the World)” singer never released “Sledgehammer” on one of her albums.

star travel beyond had a similarly subdued reception. According to Box Office Mojo, the film had a budget of $185 million. It earned more than $158 million domestically and more than $184 million elsewhere. Total, star travel beyond it made over $343 million worldwide, which isn’t a huge gross compared to its budget.

“Sledgehammer” wasn’t a chart giant, but it’s still an interesting connection between Rihanna and star trek.

