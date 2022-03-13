Hobby ‘punished’ Cruz Azul, Pumas, Chivas and America, both in the stands and on social networks

The Azteca Stadium housed a low number of fans; Akron asked for Leaño’s departure and Santiago Baños was criticized in networks

Fans of the ‘big four’, Blue Cross, Cougars, Chivas and America They ‘punished’ their respective teams due to the poor results they have recently obtained, with low entry into the stadiums, protests on the stands and even criticism through social networks.

the duel between Blue Cross and Cougarsconsidered important by the followers of both sides due to the rivalry that exists, was held on the field of the Azteca Stadium with only an estimated 10,500 attendees, a considerably low figure considering that the capacity of the venue is 87,523 people .

The technician of Blue CrossJuan Reynoso, asked to read the “very subliminal message” left by the fans just a week after the riots between Queretato and Atlas which left a balance of 26 people injured.

“You have to squeeze it and try to make them gain confidence again to come with the family and that there is no risk, but I think it will be a process. Today it would be possible to understand what that low capacity is telling us, because it was a game for the stadium had a larger influx,” he said at a press conference.

The Azteca Stadium showed very low influx of fans for Cruz Azul-Pumas imago7

In addition to the above, the moment by which Blue Cross was going through at home was not optimal, as they lost in their last three home games, two with a comeback in the last minutes included, and Cougars He arrived at the appointment with three setbacks in his previous duels.

Another possible reason why the fans opted for another activity that did not involve their team was due to the high prices per ticket, since the cheapest one was 500 pesos, while, against Puebla, the most accessible locations cost 50 pesos, which translates to a tenth of the price.

In Jalisco, fans of Chivas who came to the Akron Stadium to support the team against America in yet another edition of the Clásico, showed their disagreement with the goalless draw that was decreed after 90 minutes, despite the fact that the Flock played with a more senior man for almost the whole second period due to the expulsion of Jonathan dos Santos at 52′.

Once again, at the end of the match, the stands erupted with the chant “Outside Leaño“Because the Flock missed the bad moment that America is going through and allowed it to sleep outside the basement of the classification with the point that meant the equalizer. Similarly, the discriminatory cry that is persecuted by FIFA was present in a clearance by goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, prior to the final whistle by the central judge.

Lastly, the performance of America was criticized by his followers through social networks and criticized again the management of Santiago Baths as sports president of the club, as well as the lack of dedication of the players both in the duel against Chivas as in the rest of the tournament.

After ten games, the azulcrema team is in penultimate position with seven points, the product of just one win, four draws and five losses.