Hellas Verona fans put up racist banners against Napoli

After the game between Hellas Verona and the Napleswhere he militates Mexican Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozanolocal fans put up a sign against the Neapolitans that exceeded the limits.

And it is that “The South Curve” official bar name hellassent a racist message with the coordinates of the city of Naples. The banner was directed towards Russia and UkraineWell, so that they would know where to ‘throw’ the bombs.

“If bombs have to be dropped, here is the address”, was the message from the Veronese. In addition, according to Diario AS, it is not the first time that those of Verona send a strong message to the Naplesbecause at the time of Diego Armando Maradonathe Tifosi they placed a poster with the legend: “Juliet is a harlot and Romeo a cuckold”, as a reference to the book of Shakespeare.

Faced with this unacceptable act for the time being lived in Ukraine and Russiathe former mayor of Naples, Luigi De Magistris responded with a strong message against The South Curve.

“It is the demonstration of the racist, violent, inhuman and barbaric thinking of certain people. Don’t call them beasts, because animals are better,” he expressed.

