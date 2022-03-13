Google Photos now allows you to add ‘Portrait Mode’ later

Google just announced news for several of its services and tools. One of those affected, for good, is Google Photos. The cloud photography app is in luck and adds a really interesting feature related to editing, portrait mode and old photos. You can include portrait mode in your pictures even if they were taken years ago. And not only to photographs with people!

How to add portrait mode to old photos

From this moment Google Photos already allows edit an old photo and add a blur to the background of the image. The result is the same as that achieved by most mobile phones with portrait mode, but later.

There are plenty of apps that do this, but now you can do the editing right from Google Photos and let it stay. saved in the cloud. In addition, it not only works with pictures of people, but also with pets, plants or any type of image.

You just have to go to your google photos gallery and select the image you want to blur the background to. After a few seconds it will remain as if it were made with the portrait mode. The best thing about this new tool is that you can use it with Photographs taken several years ago.

Only for some users

The bad news is that it is not available to everyone. Google has limited use of the feature to users who own a Google Pixel or have an active Google One subscription, whichever.

If you are a heavy user of Google Photos You’ve probably had to checkout and use Google One to store your photos. If this is the case, you can take advantage of this function.

Another bit of bad news is that it’s available first to iPhone users. Yes, Google has launched a novelty first in the iPhone. You will have to wait a few weeks to be able to use it in your android mobile.

Google Photos hadn’t received any interesting news for a while and this is a very good option if you like to edit your photos and blur the background as if they were made with portrait mode.