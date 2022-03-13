‘Good Will Hunting’: Robin Williams joked about Ben Affleck and Matt Damon at the Oscars

It took four Oscar nominations for the late Robin Williams to finally return home with some gold. And when he did, it was for the most amazing of movies, a 1997 drama called goodwill hunting. However, what was most surprising about the film was not the story, which centers on a talented young man who needs to see a psychologist, but the young people who wrote it. And Williams couldn’t help but sneak in one last soft hint during his acceptance speech.

Matt Damon, Robin Williams and Ben Affleck | Getty Images/Bob Riha Jr.

Robin Williams was a talented dramatic actor

Williams’ rise to fame was due to mork and mindy. But even in the early days of his career, Williams was willing to take risks, venture into new genres and explore his own humanity through a wide range of characters. His first Oscar nomination finally came in 1987. good morning Vietnam.

While still a comedy at points, the film established that Williams was more than just a comedic star. ahead of his goodwill hunting Oscar nomination, the actor was also nominated for Dead Poets Society and the fisher king. And his heartfelt acceptance speech gave the moment even more weight as he quickly slipped her the latest long-running joke.

The actor joked about Ben Affleck and Matt Damon

For many critics, and for Williams himself, the idea of goodwill hunting seems unsuitable for Affleck and Damon. The two actors each appear in goodwill hunting, with Damon as the main character. But they also co-wrote the film and won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for their work. Throughout awards season, Williams often jokingly commented on how fresh Affleck and Damon, both in their mid-twenties, were.

So when Williams took the stage to accept the award for Best Supporting Actor, he couldn’t help but comment on Affleck and Damon’s youth. In a long series of “thank yous,” the actor’s first among the film’s production team were the two screenwriters and co-stars. “Thank you, Ben and Matt. I still want to see some ID,” Williams joked to laughter from the audience.

Robin Williams leaves a legacy of laughs

Williams died in 2014 and although he is no longer here, his work lives on. Many of the actor’s films continue to win new generations of fans. And in today’s nostalgia-laden landscape, some are even being reinvented for a whole new audience.

from Disney Aladdin It has been adapted into a Tony-winning Broadway musical and a live-action remake starring Will Smith. Jumanji was rebooted into a billion dollar franchise with a video game twist and Dwayne Johnson at the forefront. and even Lady. Doubtfire inspired a new Broadway musical, which begins in 2021.

