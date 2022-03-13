‘Good Will Hunting’: Robin Williams joked about Ben Affleck and Matt Damon at the Oscars

It took four Oscar nominations for the late Robin Williams to finally return home with some gold. And when he did, it was for the most amazing of movies, a 1997 drama called goodwill hunting. However, what was most surprising about the film was not the story, which centers on a talented young man who needs to see a psychologist, but the young people who wrote it. And Williams couldn’t help but sneak in one last soft hint during his acceptance speech.

Robin Williams was a talented dramatic actor

Williams’ rise to fame was due to mork and mindy. But even in the early days of his career, Williams was willing to take risks, venture into new genres and explore his own humanity through a wide range of characters. His first Oscar nomination finally came in 1987. good morning Vietnam.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker