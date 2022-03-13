Ghost, review of his album Impera in Mondo Sonoro (2022)

Ghost they become heroes. With his fifth album “Impera” they manage to completely unwrap that abnormal personality that feeds both on the perversion of the dark and on the purest sense of entertainment; And they do it with total impudence.

Getting into these melodies and riffs is like entering a Disney World for metalheads of the most varied. As a teenager, in the midst of the explosion of grunge, hip hop and the alternative scene in general, he noticed that music publications often talked about AOR. My poor command of English led me to wonder what the hell that was. “Adult Oriented Rock”, that is, adult-oriented rock. Boston, Foreigner, Meat Loaf and a bunch of super popular bands that I wasn’t interested in. But since I am now the adult, I can understand the need for those (respectable, of course) almost anachronistic beings and, among other things, intensely appreciate this new record attempt at Ghost, a band that can be blamed for one thing or another, but it is undeniable that it has a very own way of being, a walk through the mud of the music industry that many should envy. Having said that, “Impera” it’s a perfect AOM record (yes, of course, Adult Oriented Metal), if such a thing exists.

The production is magnificent. The steps from harmonies and sentimental arrangements to the rudeness of the riffs and the double bass drum are scandalous. There is no one in the current scene who can, with such height and without fear of blushing, make a song like “Darkness At The Heart Of My Love”. Bonjovian level of tacky, but yes to Ghost He doesn’t care, because who should care, right? The obvious could splash the disc, but the most important merit of Ghost it is to leave it on a limited level to ensure that it never goes any further, but rather to incorporate it as a feature that is more capable of enriching the global proposal.

“Kaisarion” it is the moment in which the album really accelerates, opening the doors to a proposal that has matured to unquestionable limits. On “Spillways” you will feel Sylvester Stallone turning his cap backwards and with “Hunter’s Moon” You will see all your personal achievements pass by in a cinematic shot in which the camera rotates around your head. Oh, and you’re wearing a Karate Kid-style bandana.

separate paragraph deserves “Twenties”. You have to dare to those reality show drama orchestrations and those choirs from hell to then break the iceberg with a classic thrasher riff. Let’s add to this that the song’s drum beat makes it become part of that curious list of aggressive songs (along with “Don’t Play” by Turnstile and “Run” by Foo Fighters) with a reggaeton key. One emotion after another, come on. total that Ghost they have released one more album that will not go unnoticed for various reasons, among them for relocating hard rock in a space of attention, with all the mystique, solemnity, heroism, compositional beauty and adorable tackyness that characterizes it.