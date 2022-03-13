From Pamela Anderson’s partner in ‘Baywatch’ to unrecognizable on the street

Without a doubt, the series “Baywatch” introduced some of the most beautiful women of the 90s, including Pamela Anderson, Carmen Electra and Yasmine Bleeth.. However, the latter has changed so much over the years that she currently looks truly unrecognizable, and only the sweetest memory remains of her angelic beauty.

The actress was caught wearing a sports sweatshirt and a long dress with a mandala print while walking her dog through the streets of Los Angeles. This image was very different from the iconic memory of the red swimsuit on the shores of the beaches of United States. Currently, the actress has put aside her most suggestive side and she lives a quiet life away from excesses.

Yasmine Bleeth played Caroline Holdenen in the series, and in 1995 ‘People’ magazine included her in the list of the most beautiful women in the world along with Courtney Cox and Jennifer Aniston. However, the actress did not know how to deal with the pressure of fame and she fell into alcohol abuse, addiction to illicit substances and love problems. These actions did not go unnoticed by the directors of the series, who fired her in 1997 after several incidents in which the actress starred on the recording set.

After being fired from the series that catapulted her to fame, the actress began to despair because she could not get hired for any other project. When she finally got a new role, the actress’s health was so deteriorated that she collapsed in the middle of recording, forcing herself to seclude herself in Promises, a rehabilitation clinic located in Malibu, California. Years later, the actress stated the following: “By the end of 1999, she had stopped looking like myself. My friends said that she looked like an alien, that her eyes bulged out of her face. She didn’t look anorexic, but instead of a size six she was a zero.”

In 2001, the actress was arrested by the police for crashing her car in the city of Detroit. On that occasion, the actress was in the company of her current husband, Paul Cerrito, whom she met while recovering from her addictions in the rehabilitation clinic in 2000. At the time of the crash, the actress was totally drunk and had 25 grams of cocaine Due to this incident with the law, the actress spent a night in jail and received a sentence of two years of probation and 100 hours of community service.

In 2002, she married Paul Cerrito, after two years of dating. Bleeth claimed that it was her marriage that saved her from drugs, as her husband encouraged her to stay sober.. “Thanks to him I am sober. Nothing used to make me feel as good as cocaine until I fell in love. Now the feeling I get when I’m with Paul is better than how I felt on cocaine,” she claimed.