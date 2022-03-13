Fortnite Pros can now earn up to 5,000 V-Bucks by appearing on the live stream during tournaments

In Fortnite there is something new to talk about every day. While it usually has something to do with players being toxic, that’s not the case this time around. Epic Games reportedly offered players up to 5,000 V-Bucks to reveal their face in the FNCS finals, according to a competitive player known as GoodGuyNani. Oddly enough, there is a valid reason behind this.

Why was it necessary for Fortnite to use its cameras in the final?

All competitors in most esports tournaments and competitions are required to provide a camera feed. However, because this was not included in official Epic Games guidelines, they opted to compensate users with V-Bucks for access to screenshots.

While many consumers thought this was a wonderful deal, the problem is considerably more serious. Although 5,000 V-Bucks may seem like a substantial sum, it doesn’t even come close to providing adequate compensation. PeanutBrainTS, a user of the site, wrote:

“Nothing stops Epic from giving players real compensation for using their webcams to improve their stream. If the talents (players) use your platform together and do not take crumbs, you can get good income from them. The talent in this situation has an incredible influence here.”

This has sparked debate over whether Fortnite’s handling of the matter was appropriate. Since 5,000 V-Bucks cost around $40, users flooded Twitter with their opinions.

It’s hard to conclude whether Epic Games was wrong because both sides of the argument have rational and legitimate claims. Can it even be called remuneration, given that V-Bucks can be generated for free on your backend? On the other hand, it would have made sense to pay players with real money. At a minimum, they would have been allowed the freedom to spend it as they saw fit.

