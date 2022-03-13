Fortnite Chapter 3: they discover a trick to eliminate armored walls without spending bullets | Mexico | Spain | EpicGames | SPORT-PLAY

Armored walls are not the most broken elements in Fortnite, but sometimes they can be annoying. We already know that they have 2500 HP and are usually used by loopers to defend themselves. The situation motivated the youtuber SypherPK to find a solution and discovered an exploit to break these solid walls in seconds.

The curious thing is that the players of Fortnite They won’t even have to waste their bullets to break through armored walls with this glitch SypherPK discovered in combat at Coney Crossroads.

In a close firefight, the SypherPK could deal a lot of damage. However, before he could complete the task, the opponent locked himself inside four armored walls.

No other player would have given up the fight at this point, but not SypherPK. Instead of wasting bullets, he calmly found a vehicle and placed it right next to the wall. He then he changed to the passenger seat and tried to shoot the opponent.

Surprisingly, the wall missed and SypherPK was able to shoot through it. The wall then disappeared, and as a result, he exited the vehicle and went directly into the box.

As expected, the opponents were too stunned to defend themselves. SypherPK tried the same glitch with a truck and showed that it works for every vehicle in the game.

FORTNITE | Challenges and missions of Week 14

Reach a speed of 65 with a vehicle in Chonker Circuit or Towering Bridge (0/1) – Reward: 25,000 Season PE

Deal damage to opponents in Clandestine Cavern or The Sanctuary (0/75) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP

Dance on top of a Klombo (0/1) – Reward: 25,000 Season PE

Hide in a Tilted Floors container and The Daily Bugle (0/2) – Reward: 25,000 Season PE

Search an OI or The Seven chest (0/1) – Reward: 25,000 Season PE

Decorate Magnificent Mansion and Colorful Caravans with flamingo garden decorations (0/5) – Reward: 25,000 Season PE

Survive on top of the Los Molinos wind turbines for 30 seconds (0/30) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP

